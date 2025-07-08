Srebrenica women bury loved ones but remain haunted by memories of 1995 massacre

SREBRENICA, Bosnia-Herzegovina — Three decades after their fathers, brothers, husbands and sons were killed in the bloodiest episode of the Bosnian war, women who survived the Srebrenica massacre find some solace in having been able to unearth their loved ones from far-away mass graves and bury them individually at the town's memorial cemetery.
The women say that living near the graves reminds them not only of the tragedy but of their love and perseverance in seeking justice for the men they lost.
''I found peace here, in the proximity of my loved ones," said Fadila Efendic, 74, who returned to her family home in 2002, seven years after being driven away from Srebrenica and witnessing her husband and son being taken away to be killed.
The Srebrenica killings were the crescendo of Bosnia's 1992-95 war, which came after the breakup of Yugoslavia unleashed nationalist passions and territorial ambitions that set Bosnian Serbs against the country's two other main ethnic populations — Croats and Bosniaks.
On July 11, 1995, Serbs overran Srebrenica, at the time a U.N.-protected safe area. They separated at least 8,000 Bosniak men and boys from their wives, mothers and sisters and slaughtered them. Those who tried to escape were chased through the woods and over the mountains around town.
Bosniak women and children were packed onto buses and expelled.
The executioners tried to erase the evidence of their crime, plowing the bodies into hastily dug mass graves and scattering them among other burial sites.
Mothers have sought the remains of loved ones for years