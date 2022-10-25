Tap the bookmark to save this article.

San Antonio Spurs (3-1, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (2-2, 10th in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio will look to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Spurs take on Minnesota.

Minnesota went 2-4 overall and 32-20 in Western Conference play last season. The Timberwolves averaged 22.8 assists per game on 36.3 made field goals last season.

San Antonio finished 34-48 overall and 24-28 in Western Conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Spurs averaged 113.2 points per game last season, 15.4 on free throws and 33.9 from deep.

The teams play for the 50th time this season. The Spurs won the last matchup 115-106 on Oct. 25, with Devin Vassell scoring 23 points in the victory.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Austin Rivers: day to day (hip), Kyle Anderson: day to day (back).

Spurs: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.