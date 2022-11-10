Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Milwaukee Bucks (10-1, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (5-7, ninth in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio looks to break its five-game slide when the Spurs take on Milwaukee.

San Antonio finished 34-48 overall a season ago while going 16-25 at home. The Spurs averaged 16.4 points off of turnovers, 14.3 second chance points and 39.8 bench points last season.

Milwaukee went 51-31 overall with a 24-17 record on the road a season ago. The Bucks shot 46.8% from the field and 36.6% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Spurs: Zach Collins: out (leg), Blake Wesley: out (knee).

Bucks: Jrue Holiday: day to day (ankle), Khris Middleton: out (wrist), Pat Connaughton: out (calf), Giannis Antetokounmpo: out (knee), A.J. Green: out (nose), Joe Ingles: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.