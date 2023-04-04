Archie Black, CEO of Minneapolis-based SPS Commerce for more than 20 years, has led the company from an early-growth stage firm to a category-defining provider of cloud-based solutions that connect retailers and suppliers. Black announced earlier this year he will retire as CEO and move to a newly created executive chairman position. In his last full year as CEO, he realized $13.5 million.

Total compensation: $13,520,806 for year ended Dec. 31.

$13,520,806 for year ended Dec. 31. Salary: $523,000

$523,000 Non-equity incentive pay: $444,550

$444,550 Other compensation: $9,150

$9,150 Exercised stock options: $7,052,853

$7,052,853 Value realized on vesting shares: $5,491,253

$5,491,253 Median employee pay: $87,260

$87,260 CEO pay ratio: 70 to 1

70 to 1 Total 2022 shareholder return: -9.8%

Note: SPS Commerce has started a search for Black's successor. When one is named, Black will become executive chairman and the board's current chairman, Phil Soran, will become the lead independent director.

Black's total compensation in 2022 was down 12% from his total in 2021. Black hasn't take a salary increase since 2020 and his annual cash incentive pay of $44,550 was 85% of the target for the year and down 56% from his bonus in 2021.

Most of Black's compensation came from previously issued long-term equity awards that he either exercised or vested during the year. Those equity awards include a mix of stock options, restricted stock units and performance share units.

Black exercised 64,668 options in 2022 worth $7.1 million. That was more options than he exercised in the prior year.

While SPS shares had a negative return in 2022, the period from 2019 to 2021 was used to award performance share units and in that period SPS shares had a total return of 242% easily surpassing the benchmark index. That earned Black and other executives the maximum award for that period.

Since SPS went public in 2010 its shares have had a total return of over 2,100% and that's fueled long-term equity gains that allowed Black to realize more than $43 million in total compensation over the previous three years.