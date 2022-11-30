WASHINGTON — Geoff Sprouse scored 25 points as American beat Albany 88-62 on Tuesday night.
Sprouse was 10-of-11 shooting (5 for 6 from distance) for the Eagles (5-2). Matt Rogers was 8-of-8 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to add 20 points. Jermaine Ballisager Webb recorded 12 points and finished 6 of 8 from the floor.
Jonathan Beagle led the Great Danes (3-6) in scoring, finishing with 13 points and seven rebounds. Albany also got 12 points from Gerald Drumgoole Jr.. Malik Edmead also had 10 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
