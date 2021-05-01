The Gophers' Amira Young, a junior from Chicago, won the 200-meter run in 23.21 seconds on Friday in the M City Classic — Minnesota's lone home track and field meet this season. Her time broke the program record of 23.44 set by Jane Oas in 1975. Teammate Bethany Hasz won the 5,000 in 15:41.8, lowering her own program record in that event.

Other women's winners on the first day of the four-team meet against Illinois, Nebraska and Wisconsin were Abigail Schaaffe in the 400 hurdles (58.43) and Allison Gerads in the long jump (20 feet, 3 inches).

On the men's side, Noah Burton of the Gophers won the 400 hurdles (51.38), Owen Hoeft the 1,500 (3:44.20), Yahya Madar the high jump (6-4¼), Kaleb Siekmeier the discus (187-3), and Kostas Zaltos the hammer throw (228-3).

U golfer sits in 10th

Gophers senior Angus Flanagan, the medalist in consecutive tournaments the past two weekends, shot a 3-over 75 on the first day of the Big Ten Championships at Crooked Stick Golf Club in Carmel, Ind., and was part of a four-way tie for 10th.

He was the co-champion of this tournament in 2019, the last time it was held. Flanagan ended his round with five pars and a birdie.

In the team competition, Illinois and Iowa are tied for the lead with 12-over 300s. Minnesota is 11th with a 26-over 314.

Women lose in tennis

Northwestern, the No. 3 seed, defeated the 11th-seeded Gophers 4-0 in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten women's tennis tournament in Madison, Wis.

The Wildcats (18-4) won the doubles point, and in singles, the Gophers' Dalila Said, Juliet Zhang and Zeyneb Sarioglan lost in straight sets at No. 3, 5 and 6 singles, respectively, which clinched the match for Northwestern.

U men swept in tennis

The Gophers men's tennis team, the third seed in the West Division, lost 4-0 to Michigan in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament in Lincoln, Neb. The Wolverines (15-3), the No. 2 seed in the East, got two quick wins at No. 2 and 3 doubles to win the doubles point and then got straight-sets wins at No. 2, 5 and 6 singles to win the match. Losing at those spots were Vlad Lobak, Sebastian Vile and Daniel Martin.

The Gophers (9-7) will find out during the NCAA tournament selection show at 8 p.m. Tuesday whether their season will continue.

Etc.

• Senior opposite hitter Stephanie Samedy of the Gophers was named one of four finalists for the Honda Award in volleyball. The winner becomes a finalist for the Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year.

• The Gophers baseball team lost 12-4 at Maryland (16-13 overall/Big Ten). Chase Stanke had a solo homer and run-scoring single for Minnesota (4-24), which has lost 11 straight.