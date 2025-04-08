Springtime is when Germany indulges its passion for white asparagus

BEELITZ, Germany — Asparagus season has arrived in Germany, signaling the unofficial beginning of springtime.
There is no other vegetable that Germans obsess about as much as white asparagus. They can discuss for hours whether it should be eaten with melted butter or Hollandaise sauce, served with smoked ham or schnitzel, or should come with a side of potatoes boiled whole or peeled, cut into slices and fried with bacon and onion.
There's also some debate over whether you can eat the shoots with your fingers or only with a fork and knife — though traditional etiquette clearly states that using your fingers is no violation of good manners as long as you dip and clean them in a little bowl of warm water.
The only thing Germans can agree on when it comes to their favorite veggie is that green asparagus comes nowhere close to its white companion and may as well be snubbed or ignored.
''White asparagus is definitely more delicate in taste," said Sven Sperling, 54, who was enjoying his first dish of the year at the Jakobs-Hof asparagus restaurant in Beelitz, just outside of Berlin. "It's something very special. It's not possible to compare it to green asparagus.''
Asparagus is known as ‘white gold' in Germany
Beelitz is one of the most famous asparagus-growing regions in the country. The farmers in the town, which is located 50 kilometers (30 miles) southwest of the German capital, make a good living off the ''white gold'' as the vegetable is sometimes called — a nod not just to its color but also its steep price. At the beginning of the season in early April it sells for up to 20 euros per kilo ($22 for two pounds).
By the end of the season in June the price tag for asparagus can go down to 10 euros per kilo — but nonetheless Spargel, as it is called in German, will not lose its air of luxury throughout the entire season.