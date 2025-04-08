Springtime is when Germany indulges its passion for white asparagus

Beelitz is one of the most famous asparagus-growing regions in the country. The farmers in the town, which is located 50 kilometers (30 miles) southwest of the German capital, make a good living off the ''white gold'' as the vegetable is sometimes called — a nod not just to its color but also its steep price. At the beginning of the season in early April it sells for up to 20 euros per kilo ($22 for two pounds).