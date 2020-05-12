Winter Chill Fades - 80s Early Next Week?



"It is not how we live in the light that enlightens us, it is how we live in the dark," wrote writer and poet Rune Lazuli. The forecast calls for uncertainty. What fresh bouquet of horrors awaits today? How will I respond? Will my family be safe? All we can do is listen to experts, responding to reason, data and evidence - not fear or hate. Remember, models used by epidemiologists are imperfect snapshots of the future, just like weather simulations.

Spring brings an awkward slow dance of frontal passages. Slush and windchill on Mother's Day, with 70s a few days later? No wonder we're all confused.

After a shot at 60F today, light rain showers arrive Wednesday, before we dry out Thursday and Friday.

We should be able to squeeze in most outdoor plans next weekend, but models bring a weak cool front into Minnesota with showers and T-storms late Saturday into early Sunday.

Then jet stream winds aloft will buckle, unleashing a spigot of warm air into Minnesota early next week with a string of 80s!

ECMWF Meteogram for the Twin Cities above: WeatherBell.

Semi-Soggy Wednesday. It doesn't look like a heavy rainfall event, but a few hours of showers are likely on Wednesday; amounts a little heavier north of MSP.

A Well-Earned Warming Trend. Considering slush last Saturday and a lovely Mother's Day windchill I'd say we've earned this upcoming warm front. Map sequence above: Praedictix and AerisWeather.

GFS Outlook. NOAA's 18z Monday update shows a few days of 80s next week, fairly similar to ECMWF. Have we turned a corner? I think I said as much back in March, so never mind.

Western Heat Wave. Looking out nearly 2 weeks GFS guidance shows heat building over the western USA; a weak trough east of the Rockies providing some cooling for northern tier states. The GFS-predicted giant ridge of hot high pressure must have been an illusion.

Sudden Pattern Change On The Way. Here's the intro to a good explainer at . Here's the intro to a good explainer at Capital Weather Gang : "After a weeks-long stretch of chilly weather in the East and scorching warmth across the West, the stubborn pattern dominating the nation’s weather is just days away from easing its harsh grip on the country. A dramatic warm-up is in store for cold-weary residents in the Northeast, where temperatures up to 30 degrees below normal and even snow made the start of May feel more like March. Meanwhile, the unbearable heat sizzling the Southwest has begun to ease. Monday could be the first day in a week that Phoenix doesn’t hit 100 degrees, a welcome relief from the brutal scorcher that has brought summertime temperatures a month ahead of schedule. The dramatic changes come as a weather pattern shift teeters the United States’ meteorological seesaw in the other direction..."

Map credit : " A look at the upcoming weather pattern with warmth in the East and a cool-down in the West. Meanwhile, active weather can be expected across the nation's heartland." (WeatherBell)

Pockets of Drought Emerging. It may my meds, but I'm leaning toward drought emerging by the end of summer for parts of the Upper Midwest. Just a hunch, based on how the patterns seem to be setting up. The U.S. Drought Monitor has an update: "..The Corn Belt remains drought-free due to long-term precipitation surpluses, favorable soil moisture, and a cool start to spring (30-day temperatures averaging 2 to 4 degrees F below normal). A small area of abnormal dryness (D0) was decreased this week due to recent rainfall. The largest 30-day precipitation deficits (around 3 inches) exist across northern Iowa..."

Administration Shelves CDC Guide to Reopening Country. AP News explains: "A set of detailed documents created by the nation’s top disease investigators meant to give step-by-step advice to local leaders deciding when and how to reopen public places such as mass transit, day care centers and restaurants during the still-raging pandemic has been shelved by the Trump administration. The 17-page report by a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention team, titled “Guidance for Implementing the Opening Up America Again Framework,” was researched and written to help faith leaders, business owners, educators and state and local officials as they begin to reopen..."

The proposed (shelved?) CDC guidelines are here.

You Should Never Wash Dishes During a Thunderstorm - Here's Why. Mental Floss is right, avoid (wired) electronics and anything having to do with plumbing during an electrical storm to increase your margin of safety. Details: "You may know to avoid taking a shower during a thunderstorm, but that's not the only indoor activity that leaves you vulnerable to electrical shock. Washing dirty dishes can be just as dangerous when there's thunder and lightning outside your home, according to Reader's Digest. Stories of people getting injured while showering in electrical storms may sound like myths, but they're rooted in fact. When a lightning bolt leaves a cloud, it follows the fastest route to the ground. Because metal framing and piping make for good conductors, that path sometimes leads through a building..."

File image : NOAA.

Why Time Feels So Weird Right Now. Doesn't it? Here's an excerpt of a plausible explainer at Vox: "...So what we call our internal clock is actually a whole bunch of internal clocks. We’ve got multiple systems, all of them influencing the subjective perception of time. We’ve got systems just for regulating our bodily functions like our sleep cycle. We’re constantly interpreting and synchronizing multiple sensory modalities — our auditory information has to be integrated into and synchronized with what we’re seeing visually, for example. We’re constantly switching our attention and regulating attention. We’re constantly integrating memories and our anticipations into making plans and performing critical actions. So there’s a lot of stuff going on all at the same time that all have to do with our internal sense of the passage of time..."

Illustration credit :

55 F. daytime high in the Twin Cities yesterday.

68 F. average high on May 11.

65 F. high on May 11, 2019.

May 12, 1922: A strong cold front moves through western Minnesota, replacing shorts with sweaters at Morris. The temperature dropped from 91 to 26 on this date.

TUESDAY: Plenty of sun, pleasant. Winds: NW 5-10. High: near 60



WEDNESDAY: More clouds, few showers likely. Winds: SE 10-20. Wake-up: 44. High: 57



THURSDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and milder. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 49. High: 71



FRIDAY: Lukewarm sunshine, spring is back. Winds: NE 5-10. Wake-up: 50. High: 68



SATURDAY: Sunny start, PM showers, T-storms. Winds: SE 10-15. Wake-up: 53. High: 72



SUNDAY: Damp start, then gradual clearing. Winds: NW 8-13. Wake-up: 50. High: 68



MONDAY: Muggy with a few T-storms north. Winds: S 10-20. Wake-up: 57. High: 78

Climate Stories...

Fact Check: The Coronavirus Pandemic Isn't Slowing Climate Change. USA TODAY explains: "With the coronavirus pandemic shutting down most global activity, a consequent crash in global carbon emissions has been widely reported. While analysts agree the historic lockdowns will significantly lower emissions, some environmentalists argue the drop is nowhere near enough. “Hey so it turns out that the people of earth accidentally did a global experiment to see if every individual could course correct climate change through mass personal change of habits, and it turns out, no! We can't!,” a Facebook post shared more than 4,000 times reads. The post shares a screenshot of another post that links to a Scientific American article with the chatter, "Despite all the 'natural is healing' commentary global CO2 emissions have not considerably declined during the pandemic..."

File image : NASA ISS.

Climate Change Deniers Take On Coronavirus: Climate Nexus has headlines and links: "Climate change deniers are using tactics honed over decades of undermining climate action to spread conspiracy theories over official COVID-19 death counts, the New York Times reports. The Times tracks the ways in which many groups allied with the Trump administration, including many historically funded by tobacco and oil companies to question science, are using tactics similar to those they have used to sow doubt over climate science to inflate coronavirus rumors. In one instance, a claim that the virus’s death toll was being deliberately inflated traveled from a MN state senator, who made the rounds on conspiracy-oriented programs like Infowars, all the way to the president’s Twitter feed. “We don’t have perfect information,” James Taylor of the Heartland Institute, which has long questioned established climate science, told the Times. “The coronavirus models’ failure to make accurate predictions to this point should be instructive when we are told to blindly accept certain climate models.” (New York TImes)

Climate Change in Northern Climes. Cosmos Magazine connects the dots: "...Lakes and peatlands – spongy bogs and fens – make up the remainder of the boreal landscape. Peatlands store vast amounts of water and carbon in layers of living and dead moss and serve as natural firebreaks as long as they remain wet. Peatland mosses are not vascular plants, so as warming continues, they are more prone to drying out, the researchers say. Unlike forests, they have no active mechanism to protect themselves from losing water to the atmosphere. Dehydration exposes their dense carbon stores to accelerated decomposition, turning them from firebreaks into fire propagators – and bigger, more intense fires that can release vast amounts of carbon into the atmosphere, accelerating global warming..."

Photo credit : "Boreal peatlands and forest in Canada's Northwest Territories."Manuel Helbig, McMaster University.

What Causes Climate Change? Here are the Leading Contributers. Here's a clip from a post at Green Matters: "...The example of climate change we hear about most often is rising temperatures. That may sound nice at first; who wouldn’t want a little more summer sun? But it goes a whole lot further than a few warmer days mixed into the appropriate seasons. In fact, it’s projected that more than three billion people will reside in places with "near unlivable" temperatures by 2070, according to a new study . Let’s break it down. Our planet’s global average surface temperature has increased by two degrees since the pre-industrial era (1880-1900), as Climate.gov reports . Two degrees? No big deal...right? Wrong, unfortunately. Because for every degree the average temperature rises, more heat is accumulated and trapped in the atmosphere..."

Colorized Image credit : NASA.

An Ancient Type of El Nino Could Awaken Because of Climate Change. Gizmodo connects the dots: "...Thanks to the climate crisis, El Niño may have some competition. A new study published in Science Advances on Wednesday shows that as early as mid-century, global warming could cause an ancient climate pattern similar to El Niño in the Indian Ocean to reawaken. It would throw weather further into disarray, particularly in places in the global south that depend on rainfed agriculture. The study builds on a previous one published by some of the same authors last year, which found that this climate pattern in the Indian Ocean may have existed during the last Ice Age, 20,000 years ago. Back then, thanks to abrupt global warming driven by natural causes, fluctuating ocean temperatures wreaked havoc on global weather patterns.