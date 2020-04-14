Putting a Positive Spin on April Slush



If it's any consolation (and deep down, it isn't) my allergies are in remission! This rude outbreak of Canadian air has delayed bug season. This is Severe Weather Awareness Week in Minnesota and Wisconsin, but the only thing severe will be the tingle in your toes as you walk the dog through the icy remnants of Easter's record snow.

We are already fragile to begin with. Sunday's snowy blast was another reminder that nature is in control - we are all just bewildered spectators.

A hard freeze (several hours below 28F) is likely tonight, but the mercury moderates as the week goes on, as we step onto a springy escalator. 50F by Friday, a shot at 60F Saturday, and NOAA's GFS model predicts consistent 60s next week, as Pacific air returns.

On this date in 1886 Minnesota's deadliest tornado ripped through St. Cloud and Sauk Rapids, leaving 72 dead. The Mississippi River was temporarily "swept dry". 80 percent of buildings in Sauk Rapids were leveled, a grim reminder that large, violent tornadoes can hit here.

NOAA's GFS Meteogram for the Twin Cities above courtesy of WeatherBell.

St. Cloud - Sauk Rapids Tornado of April 14, 1886. Wikipedia has more details on Minnesota's deadliest tornado: "...At 4:00 p.m., a tornado of approximately F4 intensity cut through the heart of Sauk Rapids. It was one of at least four tornadoes that affected the region between 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. that day. It had a maximum width of 1/2 mile (0.8 km) and covered an area of 14 miles (22 km). As the storm moved across the Mississippi River, it temporarily sucked the river dry. Some of the structures the tornado destroyed included an iron truss bridge spanning the Mississippi River, the post office, the courthouse, a flour mill, a school, and two churches. Fifteen rail cars were demolished, and iron rails from the train track were pulled up and mangled. After it passed through Sauk Rapids it moved on to Rice, where it killed 11 people in a wedding party when the home they were occupying was destroyed. In all, 72 people were killed by the twister, including 38 in Sauk Rapids and 20 in St. Cloud. Over 200 more were injured..."

A Welcome Warming Trend. Minnesotans earn their springs, and after Sunday's snowy tantrum that's true again this year. What is it about big snows in mid-April? The March Tournament storm was a good month late? Temperatures slowly mellow as the week goes on, no more storms in sight. Map sequence: Praedictix and AerisWeather.

Maps Looking Springy Again. The last week of April should bring a fairly consistent Pacific flow with temperatures a few degrees above average and little chance of a wintry relapse. The Polar Vortex is finally shrinking and lifting north. Good riddance.

Violent Storms and Tornadoes Push Across Deep South.

Capital Weather Gang has details: "At least 19 people were killed and dozens were injured after a swarm of destructive tornadoes and damaging winds tore across the South on Easter Sunday. Violent storms brought more than 400 reports of severe weather, including 360 reports of wind damage and dozens of tornadoes associated with a powerful storm system barreling across the country. Power was knocked out to 1.3 million customers between Texas and Pennsylvania. The workweek began with yet another day of dangerous weather, a continuous line of strong to severe storms stretching more than 700 miles from the Gulf Coast to the Mid-Atlantic on Monday morning..."

Graphic credit : "Residents in states from Tennessee to Alabama were under stay-at-home orders when deadly tornadoes ripped through their communities April 11 and April 12." (Reuters).

3-D Visualization of Laurel, Mississippi Tornado from April 12, 2020 courtesy of GR2 Analyst.

As Tornado Outbreak Looms, Meteorologists Say to Put Shelter Ahead of Coronavirus. Here's more perspective from . Here's more perspective from Capital Weather Gang : "...In advance of this weekend’s anticipated onslaught of vicious weather, the American Meteorological Society, the scientific organization representing about 12,000 meteorologists, is seeking to prevent people from avoiding tornado shelters due to coronavirus fears. “Do not let the virus prevent you from seeking refuge from a tornado,” wrote the AMS in a public statement released Thursday afternoon. “If a public tornado shelter is your best available refuge from severe weather, take steps to ensure you follow CDC guidelines for physical distancing and disease prevention...”

File image of tornado from June 16, 2010 outbreak courtesy of meteorologist Aaron Shaffer.

Tornado-Sheltering Guidlines During the COVID-19 Pandemic. Do not let the virus prevent you from seeking refuge from a tornado. If a public tornado shelter is your best available refuge from severe weather, take steps to ensure you follow CDC guidelines for physical distancing and disease prevention. The COVID-19 pandemic has reshaped nearly all aspects of everyday life as the world implements unprecedented strategies to reduce transmission of the virus. While communities continue to respond to the virus, the public must now identify how their severe weather refuges will be affected by the pandemic. We have already seen major tornado events in the midst of the pandemic, demonstrating the urgency for communities across the nation to prepare to simultaneously respond to the spread of the pandemic while dealing with the impacts of deadly severe weather..." The American Meteorological Society has some advice: "...

Praedictix Briefing: Issued Monday, April 13th, 2020:

A strong storm system across the Great Lakes will continue to produce severe storms and strong winds across the eastern United States today.

An Enhanced Risk of severe weather is in place this morning across portions of eastern Virginia and North Carolina. Tornadoes (some strong and potentially long-tracked) and damaging wind gusts will be the main threats.

Strong wind gusts of 45-60+ mph will be possible outside of thunderstorms as well, with High Wind Warnings in place for areas like Boston and New York City. These winds will be capable of tree damage and power outages.

Strong Storm System. As a strong storm system over the Great Lakes this morning continues to move into southeastern Canada, very impactful weather will continue to affect the eastern United States today. Already this morning a line of severe storms continues to march eastward across the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic states, with tornadoes and damaging winds reported. This system will also produce strong winds outside of thunderstorms across the region today, with High Wind Warnings in place for areas like Cleveland, Buffalo, Boston, New York City, and Philadelphia. In some areas, wind gusts over 60 mph will be possible.

Severe Risk Today. We’ll start off with the severe risk for today. An Enhanced Risk of severe weather is in place across eastern Virginia and eastern North Carolina through the morning hours as severe storms continue to move through the region. This includes areas like Virginia Beach, Norfolk, and Wilmington. Additional tornadoes (some strong and potentially long-tracked) and damaging wind gusts will be the main threat, though some hail can’t be ruled out.

Tornado Watches. With ongoing severe weather this morning, Tornado Watches stretch from Florida to Virginia through the midday hours. Across the watch area, we will be watching for tornadoes (a few of which could be intense) as well as wind gusts to 70 mph.

Flash Flood Emergency. Heavy rain has also fallen with these storms. There is a Flash Flood Emergency for Watauga County in North Carolina until 9:45 AM ET, including Boone, as 3-5” of rain has fallen since midnight. Overnight there had been reports of water rescues taking place in Boone with several homes flooding and water quickly rising on creeks and streams.

Wind Alerts. This system is also producing strong winds today, especially across the Northeast. Several areas are under High Wind Warnings, including Cleveland, Buffalo, Boston, New York City, and Philadelphia. These winds will be capable of tree damage and power outages.

Peak Wind Gusts Today. A wide area will see wind gusts of at least 45-60 mph today, including areas from Milwaukee to Chicago and Indianapolis over to Detroit, Cleveland, Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Portland, Boston, New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C. Below is a breakdown of when some of the strongest wind gusts are expected for select cities:

Chicago:

Cleveland:

Boston:

New York City:

Washington D.C.:

D.J. Kayser, Meteorologist, Praedictix

Brief Visit of Spring Weather. April got off to such a promising start, but there goes the neighborhood. Dr. Mark Seeley writes for April got off to such a promising start, but there goes the neighborhood. Dr. Mark Seeley writes for Minnesota WeatherTalk : "...Though temperatures so far this month have average 2 to 4 degrees warmer than normal across the state, most of the outlook models suggest that cooler than normal temperatures will dominate this weekend and through the 3rd week of the month. It appears it will be drier than normal as well..."

The Silver Lining to Coronavirus Lockdowns: Air Quality is Improving. Details via Capital Weather Gang: "The coronavirus pandemic has put much of the world into lockdown, with factories going idle and city streets turning into eerily empty walkways. With the case count and death toll still climbing, it’s unlikely that countries will be able to flick a switch and rapidly return to pre-pandemic economic activity. But one unintended upside to this crisis has been improved air quality, particularly in the hardest-hit areas where the most draconian measures have gone into force. This has been evident in Asia, including China’s Hubei province, where this virus began spreading among humans. It’s also a trend observed in Italy, another devastated region with several thousand deaths. Now, given that all but a handful of states have implemented stay-at-home orders, the air-quality shifts are also being seen in the United States..."

Graphic credit : " Los Angeles daily Air Quality Index values from 1995 through April 2020, showing the low levels of air pollutants in March and April of this year (lower left)." (EPA)

The Five Deadliest F/EF-5 Tornadoes on Record. A good overview from The Weather Channel; here's a nugget that caught my eye: "...Winds within these monsters have been measured as high as 302 mph by Doppler radar (Bridge Creek, Oklahoma, on May 3, 1999, pictured above) but winds likely have exceeded 300 mph on other occasions in tornadoes that were not so closely observed. The United States and Canada are the only countries in the world to have verified reports of tornadoes with a classification of F5 or EF5 strength. The reason for this lies with North America's unique topography. Only in North America does a solid land mass stretch from the subtropics to the arctic with no mountain barriers to inhibit the mixture of air masses from these two regions..."

Photo credit : "The F5 tornado that tore through Moore and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on May 3, 1999. This photo was taken near Bridge Creek, about 15 miles southwest of Moore." (Courtesy Erin Maxwell, NWS/Norman).

With America at Home, the Streaming War is Hollywood's Ultimate Test. Wall Street Journal (paywall) talks about another potential inflection point in direct-to-home entertainment; here's an excerpt: "...Millions of Americans who are now at home are craving shared experiences and escapism, or are seeking activities for restless children. For many households, more streaming video is the answer. Americans spent an average of $37 a month on streaming services in March, up from $30 in November, according to a survey of nearly 2,000 people in recent days by The Wall Street Journal and the Harris Poll. New subscriptions were most popular among parents with children or adults working from their homes. “The reports that we get are jaw-dropping,” said Albert Cheng, chief operating officer and co-head of television at Amazon Studios. “Across the board all the metrics are up significantly." Walt Disney Co. ’s Disney+ said Thursday it has surpassed 50 million global subscribers five months after its launch..."

Illustration credit above: Tim Peacock.

2" snow on the ground at MSP International Airport.

37 F. high yesterday in the Twin Cities.

57 F. average metro high on April 13.

39 F. high on April 13, 2019.

April 14, 1983: A 'surprise' snowstorm covers east central Minnesota. The Twin Cities receives 13.6 inches, the all-time record for April. Brilliant blue skies and bright sun appear the next morning.

April 14, 1886: The deadliest tornado in Minnesota's history rips through St. Cloud and Sauk Rapids, leaving 72 people dead. 80 percent of all buildings in Sauk Rapids would be leveled as the tornado's width expanded to 800 yards. As it crossed the Mississippi it knocked down two iron spans of a wagon bridge and local witnesses said the river was 'swept dry' during the tornado crossing. 300,000 dollars damage would occur in Sauk Rapids, only 4,000 dollars of which was insured. The forecast for that day was for local rains and slightly warmer with highs in the 50's.

TUESDAY: Windy and cold with snow showers and flurries. Winds: W 10-20. High: 35



WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, still brisk for April. Winds: NW 10-15. Wake-up: 22. High: near 40



THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine, feels better. Winds: W 8-13. Wake-up: 27. High: 46



FRIDAY: Blue sky, feels like spring again. Winds: SW 8-13. Wake-up: 32. High: 51



SATURDAY: Clouds increase, mild breeze. Shower at night. Winds: SW 10-20. Wake-up: 39. high: 59



SUNDAY: Sunny and cooler. Winds: NW 8-13. Wake-up: 34. High: 54



MONDAY: More clouds than sun, breezy. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 33. High: 55

Climate Change Turns the Tide on Waterfront Living. Here's an excerpt from The Washington Post Magazine (paywall): "...At its core, managed retreat is about getting people to leave a place called home. Though the coronavirus pandemic is the focus of our anxiety today, climate change is continuing unabated in the meantime. As it advances, bringing rising sea levels, increasingly devastating storms and more disastrous flooding, communities across the nation will be contending with the question confronting Norfolk: How do you unravel the allure of living on the waterfront? In recent decades, more and more Americans have moved to the coasts. Managing the inevitable retreat is studded with legal, financial and political sinkholes, a puzzle that will take decades to piece together. And the time to start doing that, experts say, is now. “Relocation is so difficult that you need to start planning for it long in advance,” says A.R. Siders of the Disaster Research Center at the University of Delaware’s Biden School of Public Policy and Administration. “We need to start learning how to do this...”

CORONAVIRUS: Climate Nexus has headlines and links: “Climate change is exacerbating…risks”: stressed by coronavirus, first responders prep for a dangerous summer (Vanity Fair), ‘hope isn't a strategy': how to prepare for a natural disaster during Covid-19 (NPR), the US has a collective action problem that’s larger than the coronavirus crisis (Vox), experts see worrisome link between coronavirus, pollution (The Hill), people in India say they're seeing the Himalayas for first time in decades amid drop in air pollution (The Hill), clearer picture of coronavirus-driven grid load declines emerges in US after weeks of lockdowns (Utility Dive), coronavirus puts Arctic climate change research on ice (Deutsche Welle), carbon emissions from fossil fuels could fall by 2.5bn tonnes in 2020 (The Guardian), the unholy alliance of Covid-19, nationalism, and climate change." (MIT Technology Review).

Coronavirus Halts Arctic Climate Change Research. EcoWatch has an update: "Every year 150 climate scientists fly far into the wilderness and bore deep into Greenland's largest glacier. Their work is complicated and important. The EastGRIP project is trying to understand how ice streams underneath the glacier are pushing vast amounts of ice into the ocean, and how this contributes to rising sea levels. But this year the drills will be silent. The ice streams will go unmeasured. The reason is the coronavirus. The fallout from measures to contain the outbreak have made the research impossible. Greenland is closed to foreigners. Its government is worried any outbreak could be particularly dangerous to its indigenous population and rapidly overwhelm its health services..."