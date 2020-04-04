More Cold Than Warm Fronts On The Way



Spring break trip? I hope the weather tomorrow is good for a visit to Puerto Backyardo. Because I'm sick and tired of Los Livingroom.

I'm liking my commute (75 feet) - grateful to be working from home. I'm thankful for heroes on the front line: medical workers, delivery drivers, truckers, grocery store employees, farmers - all the people trying to keep us alive.



My late mother liked to remind us that every day is a gift, every waking moment is a miracle. One day at a time. We stand apart - but we are united like never before.

Any daffodils in your yard may freeze their buds off this morning, but temperatures reach mid-40s under a blue sky today. Upper 50s will feel good Sunday, with temperatures in the 60s early next week.



Disclaimer: I'm just the beleaguered messenger. The jet stream pattern that kept us mild much of the winter is breaking down. A series of much colder fronts are on the way.

Easter Sunday may bring some snow and wind chills in the teens. Then again, why should any of this be easy?

Graphic credit above: Twin Cities National Weather Service.

Mixed Start to the Month of April. Dr. Mark Seeley reports at Minnesota WeatherTalk: "The first two days of April brought mixed weather to the state. Many parts of southern and eastern Minnesota enjoyed mild, warmer than normal temperatures (commonly highs in the 60s F). But in the west and northwest (Red River Valley) a winter storm brought a mixture of significant precipitation, including rain, ice, and snow, with colder than normal temperatures. Roads were snow covered in some areas, while other areas reported ice on the roads late on Thursday afternoon and into early Friday morning. Wind Chill values dropped into the teens and single digits and travel was difficult in some areas. Snowfall amounts in the western counties ranged from 1 inch to 4 inches in many spots, with Crookston reporting 9 inches and Karlstad reporting 11 inches..."

Warming Trend. Wind chills will dip down into the oh-zone today, and we'll awake to a hard freeze Saturday morning, but after that it's upward and onward in the temperature department, with 60s likely by Monday and Tuesday. Map sequence above: Praedictix and AerisWeather.

Spring Fever is Imminent 3 days of 60s seems likely early next week, followed by a noticeable correction the latter half of next week - but, mercifully, the sun is too high in the sky now for it to stay cold for long. Meteogram for MSP: WeatherBell.

Swipes of Chilly Air. The extended 2-week outlook doesn't look as cold as yesterday's GFS run, but there's little doubt we'll enjoy a few days in mid-April that will feel more like early March.

Colorado State: Above-Average Hurricane Season in 2020. A lack of El Nino could mean lighter winds over the tropics; more favorable conditions for hurricane development. Colorado State has details . A lack of El Nino could mean lighter winds over the tropics; more favorable conditions for hurricane development. Colorado State has details here . (PDF)

Model Prediction: Infection Peak in Minnesota. Here's model output I never thought I'd be including in my daily updates, courtesy of The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington. Similar models are being leveraged by state and federal health authorities. Latest data suggests peak deaths in Minnesota around April 23, based on what we know today. The curve and ultimate outcomes will depend, to a great deal, on how successful we are with physical distancing in the days and weeks to come. Stay safe...

At Least We Don't Get Earthquakes. OK, I'm grasping at straws here, but the recent quake in Idaho was a reminder that at least the ground underfoot is solid and stable.

Boss Trapped in Potato Filter for Video Meeting is Peak Work-From-Home Gold. This is pretty funny - I needed this, check out the details at Huffington Post: "...Like many offices around the country, Ocampo’s is working remotely, conducting team meetings via video conference. Earlier this week, she fell victim to technical difficulties with the filters she had downloaded on Microsoft Teams and was forced to lead her call while appearing as a root vegetable. “I just kind of gave up and stayed as a potato for the rest of the call,” Ocampo told BuzzFeed News. Ocampo’s colleague, Rachele Clegg, shared the moment on Twitter..."

40 F. high yesterday in the Twin Cities.

51 F. average high on April 3.

51 F. maximum temperature on April 3, 2019.

April 4, 1928: Severe thunderstorms rumble through east central Minnesota. 100,000 dollars damage done at Anoka.

TODAY: Sunny and brisk with less wind. Winds: NW 7-12. High: 48



SUNDAY: Intervals of sun, trending milder. Winds: S 8-13. Wake-up: 30. High: 59



MONDAY: Morning shower, then partial clearing. Winds: S 5-10. Wake-up: 42. High: 65



TUESDAY: Mild sun, stray T-shower possible. Winds: NW 8-13. Wake-up: 51. High: near 70



WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, gusty, risk of a shower. Winds: NW 15-25. Wake-up: 49. High: 58



THURSDAY: Mix of clouds and cool sunshine. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 34. High: 49



FRIDAY: Winds ease, sunshine lingers. Winds: E 5-10. Wake-up: 30. High: 51

Climate Stories...

COVID-19: Biggest Drop in CO2 Emissions Since WWII, but Little Impact on Climate Change. Here's an excerpt from RFI: "...Any reductions in pollution and carbon dioxide emissions are likely to be temporary, said Lars Peter Riishojgaard, from the infrastructure department of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), a United Nations agency based in Geneva. "It does not mean much for climate," he told a virtual press conference. Riishojgaard said there was a lot of media speculation about what impact the global pandemic might have on the climate, greenhouse gas emissions and longer-term global warming. “While in the short term, carbon dioxide emissions would go down as cars stay put and aircraft remain on the ground, "we expect the impact will be fairly short-lived," Riishojgaard said. "The pandemic will be over at some point and the world will start going back to work and with that, the CO2 emissions will pick up again, maybe or maybe not to quite the same level..."

Image credit : Scott Kelly, NASA ISS.

Ocean's Capacity to Absorb CO2 Overestimated, Study Says. Details via The Guardian: "The North Atlantic may be a weaker climate ally than previously believed, according to a study that suggests the ocean’s capacity to absorb carbon dioxide has been overestimated. A first-ever winter and spring sampling of plankton in the western North Atlantic showed cell sizes were considerably smaller than scientists assumed, which means the carbon they absorb does not sink as deep or as fast, nor does it stay in the depths for as long. This discovery is likely to force a negative revision of global climate calculations, say the authors of the Nasa-backed study, though it is unclear by how much..."

Image credit : "Phytoplankton blooms are visible from space in this 2017 satellite image taken of the Gibraltar strait." Photograph: Suomi/VIIRS and Modis/NASA.

How Climate Change and the Coronvirus are Linked. The World Economic Forum has the post; here's an excerpt: "...There are, to a certain degree, parallels that can be drawn between the current COVID-19 pandemic and some of the other contemporary crises our world is facing. All require a global-to-local response and long-term thinking; all need to be guided by science and need to protect the most vulnerable among us; and all require the political will to make fundamental changes when faced with existential risks. In this sense, the 2020 coronavirus pandemic may lead to a deeper understanding of the ties that bind us all on a global scale and could help us get to grips with the largest public health threat of the century, the climate crisis. At the World Health Organization (WHO), where I am part of the climate change team, we are seeing the devastating consequences of under-prepared health systems when they are faced with these increasingly regular shocks..."

Why Old Growth Trees are Crucial to Fighting Climate Change. Here's a clip from a story at WIRED.com (paywall): "...It wasn't long before researchers were glad it had endured. Where once foresters had worked to study how to most efficiently remove wood from a landscape, a new generation of scientists began to study the efficiency with which a forest, by creating wood, could remove carbon from the air. They realized that, after so many years of focus on their young, experimental plots, they did not yet fully understand the intricate workings of a mature Northwestern forest. Wind River's old-growth area now hosts the National Ecological Observatory Network (NEON), which gathers data at 81 field sites across the United States and makes it available to anyone interested in tracking how global change is affecting specific ecosystems..."