Movies
From Godzilla to 'Mad Max,' get ready for summer-like movies
Spring movie season isn't really a thing, mostly because summer movies start way before summer. So, welcome to the premature summer movie season, which some might argue kicked off last week with the premiere of "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire."
All the signs of summer are here, just with cooler breezes and more opportunities to wear cardigans — big stars of the magnitude of Olivia Colman, Zendaya and Ryan Gosling; huge monsters like Godzilla; "Mad Max" and "Planet of the Apes" sequels, and an Anne Hathaway romantic comedy, just for a little variety. (Wanna feel ancient? The "Princess Diaries" star is now the older woman.)
Here are 10 spring titles we are especially looking forward to, in order of release. Remember the dates could always shift:
"Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire": The x in the title hints at the movie math on this one: If you can get fans of two monster franchises to watch them battle each other for a couple hours, fingers crossed it will be a hit. The cast includes fine actors — Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry — so let's hope they are given something to do other than cower while the special effects duke it out. (March 29)
"Monkey Man": Dev Patel's directing debut has gotten lots of attention because it was originally made for Netflix, until producer Jordan Peele declared it's so spectacular that it demands to be shown on big screens. The trailer makes it look a bit like "John Wick," so expect lots of fighting from the buff Patel, who also stars and co-wrote the screenplay. (April 5)
"Wicked Little Letters": Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley, both Oscar-nominated for "The Lost Daughter," team up again for a dark comedy about an English coastal village that is ripped apart by nasty, anonymous letters. Based on a true story, the poison pen tale could join a long line of similar greats, from Agatha Christie's "The Moving Finger" to the French movie masterpiece "Le Corbeau." (April 5)
"Abigail": There already will be an "Omen" sequel when "Abigail" hits theaters, but this kid-who's-a-demonic-nightmare movie sounds more intriguing. From the directors behind the most recent, and pretty clever, "Scream" movies, it's about crooks who get more than they bargained for when they kidnap a young ballerina. (April 19)
"Challengers": Between "Euphoria" and this romantic drama from Luca Guadagnino ("Call Me By Your Name"), Zendaya has become something of a specialist in the stories of sexually adventurous young people. This torrid romantic triangle is completed by Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor and set against a professional tennis backdrop. (April 26)
"The Idea of You": The director of "The Big Sick" (Michael Showalter), the star of "Red, White and Royal Blue" (Nicholas Galitzine) and Anne Hathaway in a rom-com about a single mom who falls in love with a boy band singer? Seems like a great idea even if that title sorta sucks. (May 2)
"The Fall Guy": Reviving the barely remembered '80s Lee Majors series does not seem like a great idea. But the word on this action comedy — starring Emily Blunt as a film director and Ryan Gosling as the stunt man/ex she is forced to rely on — is very good, and their bickering-brother-and-sister chemistry when they co-presented an Oscar this month, was sterling. Could it be the surprise hit of the summer? (May 3)
"Back to Black": Will the Amy Winehouse (Marisa Abela) musical biopic be more "Rocketman" (that is, good) or "Bob Marley: One Love" (lousy)? Time will tell, but it could be a good sign that it's directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, whose "Nowhere Boy" was a smart look at John Lennon's early years. The reliably great Lesley Manville plays Winehouse's grandmother and musical inspiration. (May 10)
"Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes": By now you either know these are dystopian adventures about a future screwed up by humans — or you don't care. But you probably didn't know that Peter Macon, who grew up in the Twin Cities and acted on many local stages (including the Guthrie in 2014 for "Othello"), is one of the stars. (May 10)
"Furiosa: A Mad Max Movie": George Miller's "Mad Max: Fury Road" is the best movie of this century, so expectations could not be higher for a return to that universe, this time with the title character (Anya Taylor-Joy) at the center of the mayhem. (May 24)
Pop music
Spring ahead with plenty of country, rock and cool concerts
Few big music names visited during our mildest of winters. Guess they haven't heard of global warming. Spring will make up for that slow season with a parade of superstars coming our way.
The Nashville pipeline will be pumping overtime with Kenny Chesney, Chris Stapleton, Tim McGraw and Dan + Shay headed here. Rock is not dead as Fall Out Boy, Staind, Judas Priest and Sum 41 will prove. But here is who we're most excited about:
Herbie Hancock: After emerging from the Miles Davis Quintet in the 1960s, this keyboardist has become a giant of jazz. He has composed such standards as "Watermelon Man" and "Chameleon," made his mark with such classic records as "Head Hunters" and "Rockit" and is a Kennedy Center Honors winner. At 83, he will make his first Twin Cities appearance since 2017. (7:30 p.m. April 4, State Theatre, Mpls. $60-$130.)
The Last Dinner Party: Probably the buzziest newcomers hitting town this spring, the women in this highly danceable post-punky London quintet are testing FCC standards with their sexually rife single "Nothing Matters" and Island Records debut, "Prelude to Ecstasy." They're hitting clubs across America on their way to Coachella, riding a lot of hype. (7:30 p.m. April 4, First Avenue, Mpls. All ages, $22.)
Nur-D & Minnesota Orchestra: After Dessa's successful collaborations with the priciest backing band in town, another acclaimed Twin Cities rapper will test the orchestra's groove power. Rosemount native Matt "Nur-D" Allen's songs range from dramatic protests to personal confessionals to fun odes to comic books and the other nerdy interests that give him his stage name. (8 p.m. April 5 & 6, Orchestra Hall, Mpls. $43-$99.)
Raul Malo: He's the bravura Orbisonesque voice of the Mavericks, America's greatest dance band for baby boomers, but Malo marvels as a solo artist, as well. Maybe he's added words to the sexy film noir instrumentals he offered on last year's "Say Less." Nevertheless, he has plenty of solo material from eight previous albums, including 2021′s "Quarantunes." His first solo gig in Minneapolis since 2007 is one of only 11 shows on his spring trek. (7 p.m. April 8, the Dakota, Mpls. Sold out.)
Kane Brown: Since 2017, this native Tennessean has scored a dozen No. 1 country hits including "Heaven," "Thank God" (a duet with his wife Katelyn) and "I Can Feel It" (which samples Phil Collins' "In the Air Tonight"). The last one is the first single from the upcoming fourth album by one of country's more humble-and-kind and in-the-moment performers. Tyler Hubbard and Parmalee open. (7 p.m. April 19, Target Center, Mpls. $29.50 and up.)
Waxahatchee: After her self-preservationist 2020 album "Saint Cloud" became a personal security blanket to many listeners during the pandemic, Alabama-reared Americana warbler Katie Crutchfield went from indie favorite to one of the most revered songwriters of her era. She just released the long-awaited follow-up, "Tigers Blood," and seems ready for the next level of stardom. (8 p.m. April 19, Palace Theatre, St. Paul. $44-$70.)
Nicki Minaj: Forget about all the COVID-19 controversies, diss tracks and Instagram Live ramblings, the queen of rap is out to polish her crown on her first headline tour in eight years. Two-dozen years into her career, Minaj is presenting nearly three dozen songs that survey her spicy catalog. Expect plenty of jams from last year's "Pink Friday 2″ and acknowledgement of Nicki's role in the Barbie world. Monica opens. (8 p.m. April 27, Target Center, Mpls. $79.50 and up.)
Billy Strings: This rock- and metal-loving acoustic guitar wiz from Michigan has built his career via bluegrass and jam-band festivals. He's recorded with Luke Combs, Bela Fleck, Willie Nelson, Del McCoury and Cory Wong, among others. But the 31-year-old Grammy winner with the lightning-fast fingers sparkles in concert with his drummer-less band. (7:30 p.m. May 21, the Armory, Mpls., sold out.)
Hermanos Gutiérrez: Just as they bounced between their parents' homelands of Ecuador and Switzerland in their youth, Zurich-based siblings Estevan and Alejandro Gutiérrez weave between Latin, Caribbean, classical, country and western movie soundtrack influences on their increasingly cult-loved albums. It's some of the coolest instrumental guitar music this side of Explosions of the Sky. (8 p.m. May 11, First Avenue, Mpls. $30.)
LCD Soundsystem: About time. Not only is it great to have indie dance-rock hero James Murphy and his inventive New York troupe back for their first Minnesota show in seven years, but it's also nice to finally have them playing somewhere besides Roy Wilkins Auditorium, where they performed three times in the 2010s. Those shows still wound up being magnetically crescendoing dance parties, so imagine how good they'll be in a space not better suited to quilting shows. (7:30 p.m. May 22, the Armory, Mpls. $133.)
Classical music
Top-notch pianists, an organist and soprano to grace stages
Local classical music lovers may look back upon the first half of 2024 as a time when a bevy of brilliant pianists descended upon the Twin Cities. As if it weren't awe-inspiring enough that we've already had visits from Stephen Hough, Vikingur Ólafsson and Daniil Trifonov, now we have five more outstanding soloists coming our way this spring. And masters of the organ, violin and voice, as well.
Here are 10 performances well worth catching, with a hat tip to an 11th.
Yuja Wang and the Minnesota Orchestra: One of the hottest pianists on the planet recently won a Grammy for a collaboration with conductor Teddy Abrams and the Louisville Orchestra. She and Abrams will reunite for music of two Sergeis: She solos on Prokofiev's First Piano Concerto and he conducts Rachmaninoff's Second Symphony. A work by contemporary American composer Caroline Shaw completes the program. (8 p.m. March 29, 7 p.m. March 30, Orchestra Hall, Mpls. $60-$120, 612-371-5656.)
Anna Lapwood: At age 28, the British organist is finding new audiences. The social media star delivers midnight recitals to the world from London's Royal Albert Hall with humor, amazing musicianship and a wild mix of repertoire. Expect some of that at two concerts, the first geared toward kids, the second featuring music by everyone from J.S. Bach to Florence Price to film composer Hans Zimmer. (6 p.m. April 1, 7 p.m. April 2, Northrop Auditorium, Mpls. Free-$30, 612-624-2345.)
Anne-Marie McDermott and the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra: This veteran pianist is artistic director of Colorado's Bravo! Vail Festival, where she and SPCO premiered a Chris Rogerson work in 2022. An expanded version will be offered alongside chamber music by Francis Poulenc and Ernest Chausson. (11 a.m. April 5, 7 p.m. April 6, 2 p.m. April 7, Ordway Concert Hall, St. Paul. Free-$55, 651-291-1144.)
Golda Schultz: Born in South Africa and based in Berlin, the soprano sings lead roles at the world's great opera houses (La Scala, London's Royal Opera, the Met), but is equally skilled at song. She and pianist Jonathan Ware will perform a Schubert Club International Artist Series recital of music by such female composers as Clara Schumann, Rebecca Clarke, Kathleen Tagg and Lila Palmer, and guys like Franz Schubert and Richard Strauss. (7:30 p.m. April 10, Ordway Music Theater, St. Paul. Free-$75, 651-292-3268.)
The Parker Quartet: One of America's most invariably exciting string quartets, this Grammy winning group will perform string quartets by Grazyna Bacewicz and Béla Bartók, with a work by jazz pianist Vijay Iyer between them. (7:30 p.m. April 12, Antonello Hall, MacPhail Center for Music, Mpls. $5-$25.)
Daniel Hope: This brilliant violinist will have quite a whirlwind Schubert Club mini-residency. After two French-flavored International Artist Series recitals with pianist Simon Crawford-Phillips (7:30 p.m. April 25, 10:30 a.m. April 26, Ordway Concert Hall), he'll lead two kid-friendly FamilyJams (10 and 11:15 a.m. April 27, Schubert Club Museum, Landmark Center, St. Paul) and perform baroque music with his chamber group, the AIR Ensemble (3 p.m. April 28, Luminary Arts Center, Mpls. Free-$75, 651-292-3268).
Kirill Gerstein and the Minnesota Orchestra: The orchestra's new music director, Thomas Søndergård, links up with this outstanding Russian-American pianist for Sergei Rachmaninoff's First Piano Concerto and some of that Richard Strauss that Søndergård and the orchestra play so well together, in this case "Also sprach Zarathustra." Raising the curtain is a piece by Chinese composer Qigang Chen. (11 a.m. May 2, 8 p.m. May 3, Orchestra Hall, Mpls. $45-$111, 612-371-5656.)
"La Boheme": Minnesota Opera closes its season with one of the most popular of operas, Giacomo Puccini's sweet, sad, funny and gloriously tuneful tale of life and love among Paris' poverty-stricken creative class in the 19th century. (May 4-19, Ordway Music Theater, St. Paul. $29-$285, 612-333-6669.)
Imogen Cooper: This great English pianist is now Dame Imogen Cooper, courtesy of Queen Elizabeth II before her passing. She'll close the Chopin Society season with a recital of works by Franz Schubert, J.S. Bach, Thomas Adès and Beethoven. (3 p.m. May 5, Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, St. Paul. $20-$40.)
Richard Goode and the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra: It's a fine spring for the SPCO (also consider Richard Egarr conducting Schubert's Ninth Symphony, May 10-12), concluding with this master interpreter performing two Mozart piano concertos with the orchestra. Also on the program is a new work by Korean-American composer Texu Kim. (7 p.m. May 23 & 25, 11 a.m. May 24, Ordway Concert Hall, St. Paul. Free-$55, 651-291-1144.)
Dance
It's the season for riffs, experimentations and dreams
The closing of Minneapolis' Cowles Center for Dance and Performing Arts, which has its last performance 2 p.m. Sunday featuring Mathew Janczewski's Arena Dances and Taja Will, has been a wake-up call for the dance community in the Twin Cities whose members and fans say that now more than ever, it's vital that those who love dance attend performances. Among the offerings this spring are world premieres by local and national choreographers, new takes on old classics, themes about climate change and innovative experiments.
"On Our Way": Concerto Dance premieres this new work by artistic director Jolene Konkel, which reimagines the 2020 dance film called "Awakenings" for a live audience. Guest choreographers Erinn Liebhard of Rhythmically Speaking Dance and Darrius Strong of StrongMovement also feature their works in this program that features modern and jazz pieces. (7:30 p.m. Fri. & Sat., 2:30 p.m. Sun., Southern Theater, Mpls.)
"A Midsummer Night's Dream": Christian Warner choreographs a new adaptation of William Shakespeare's classic, and it's set to an original score of vocals, instrumentals and environmental and industrial sounds by Andrew Bocher. Ballet Co-Laboratory's work explores the text's investigation into order and disorder as it upends gender roles, power dynamics and touches on environmental themes. (7 p.m. April 5 & 6, 2 p.m. April 7, Luminary Arts Center, Mpls.)
"10,000 Dreams: A Celebration of Asian Choreography": Phil Chan, author of "Final Bow for Yellowface," co-curates a concert that showcases the diverse approaches of Asian and Asian American dance artists. Chan's own work, a reimagined version of "Ballet des Porcelaines"is on the program, and so are "Fives" by the late trailblazing choreographer Choo San Goh, a piece by rising star Caili Quan and performances by Washington Ballet, BalletMet and Oakland Ballet Company. (7:30 p.m. April 12, 2 p.m. April 13, Northrop, Mpls.)
"Storytellers": After a crowd-pleasing turn as a performer and co-choreographer with Zorongo Flamenco Dance Theatre's "Conference of the Birds," as well as choreographing "Alice in Wonderland" with Children's Theatre Company, Darrius Strong shifts focus to his own company, StrongMovement. His work keenly blends narrative, emotion and a multigenre style. In "Storytellers," Strong reflects on fatherhood, family and internal growth. The piece features five dancers. (7:30 p.m. April 12 & 13, 2:30 p.m. April 14, Luminary Arts Center, Mpls.)
"Pointed Humor": Choreographer Michael Walters returns to James Sewell Ballet for his fourth commission with the company, this time with a sensuous duet where dancers wear parachute pants. Former company member Shohei Iwahama, now with Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo, has created a new piece as well as one for a large group of dancers, and Sewell shares a new sextet set to Bach and an older work called "Doo-Be-Doo." (7:30 p.m. April 13, 2 p.m. April 14, O'Shaughnessy, St. Paul.)
"Dearest Liberator, Disaster! Disaster! Disaster!": Choreographer Taja Will grapples with environmental catastrophe in a new darkly comedic work that doubles as a wake-up call for its audience. With sparkles, bikinis, disarray and embodied movement, the work looks toward an uncertain future. (7:30 p.m. April 24, 25 & 26, 5 p.m. April 27, Red Eye Theater, Mpls.)
"Threat": After working with TU Dance for a piece that premiered in 2023, choreographer Yusha-Marie Sorzano, who has also danced with the group, returns for this new piece, weaving Trinidadian rhythms, oratory recordings, orchestral sounds and a multicultural aesthetic that investigates hierarchies. (7:30 p.m. April 26 & 27, O'Shaughnessy, St. Paul.)
"Spring": Minnesota Dance Theatre is closing at the end of May, but before that happens, you have a chance to see its last spring concert. This one features world premieres by Javan Mngrezzo, Zachary Tuazon, and Elayna Waxse. The company also hosts the Minnesota premiere of Seattle-based choreographer Nia-Amina Minor's "And Yet, Here We Are." (8 p.m. May 3, 4, 10 & 11, 2 p.m. May 5 &12, Southern Theater, Mpls.)
"Coppélia in Paris": Set in the 1920s, the Twin Cities Ballet creates a meta-theatrical twist on "Coppélia" by moving between traditional scenes from the French ballet and a dance company performing the work. Toys come to life and love is in the air in TCB's retelling of the whimsical tale. (2 & 7 p.m. May 11, 2 p.m. May 12, Ames Center, Burnsville.)
"Radioactive Practice": Bessie Award-winning choreographer Abby Zbikowski collaborates with Senegalese dance artist Momar Ndiay to create a raucously physical work that upends boundaries between different movement styles with breathtaking athleticism. (8 p.m. May 15-18, Walker Art Center, Mpls.)
Visual arts
Animated imagery, social shifts and unbounded stories go on display
It's hard to believe spring is here since winter never really happened in the first place.
But what is very believable is the range of visual art exhibitions that burst on the scene with this season. These include everything from pop artist Keith Haring's exhibition that's traveling to the Twin Cities from Los Angeles, to homegrown talent on view at Highpoint Center for Printmaking's annual McKnight Printmaking Fellowship show.
"Art is for Everybody": Pop artist Keith Haring was best known for his social activism and art, particularly around themes of safe sex and AIDS awareness during the height of the AIDS crisis in New York City. He started out doing drawings in NYC subways and soon became more visible as a muralist, producing more than 50 public works. This retrospective of his life and work through more than 100 works, and rarely seen archival materials, comes to Minneapolis' Walker Art Center from The Broad art museum in Los Angeles. It also highlights Haring's 1984 residency at the Walker. (April 27-Sept. 8, Walker Art Center, Mpls. $2-$18.)
Twin Cities Zine Fest: For more than 20 years, the Twin Cities Zine Fest has brought together people who still believe in paper and self-publishing. As part of the Insights 2024 Design Lecture Series, it explores perspectives on the local zine scene, how things have changed and what the future could hold. (7 p.m. April 2, Walker Art Center Cinema, Mpls. $10-$24.)
"The Shape of Time: Korean Art after 1989″: As a country transitions, so does its artists. The artists in this show were born in South Korea between 1960 and 1986 and experienced the changes that happened as democracy took hold. Artists often work large-scale, and these works reflect on the ironies of globalization and changes in South Korea. Some works even bring viewers close to the border with North Korea. This show was organized by the Philadelphia Museum of Art. (March 23-June 23, Minneapolis Institute of Art. $20, 612-870-3000.)
Arctic Highways: Visual splendor abounds in this exhibition, which centers on works by 12 Indigenous artists from Sámi territories. The impact of mining in Canada, the ways that green energy wind turbines disrupt reindeer migration paths and the impacts of boarding schools are just a few of the topics addressed. (Ends May 26, American Swedish Institute, Mpls. $6-$13.)
Blood Memory: Artist Candida Gonzalez explores how we connect with blood memories through objects and experiences despite being miles from ancestral homes, specifically focusing on the Puerto Rican diaspora. Gonzalez uses a variety of media, including photos and everyday objects. (March 22-April 13, Public Functionary, Mpls. Free.)
Black Mystery Month: Bill Gaskins, founding director of the Photography + Media & Society MFA program at the Maryland Institute College of Art, explores myths and realities of American life and Black people in this exhibition, which ironically also is the name of an "American Dad!" TV episode. (March 26-April 13, Quarter Gallery at Regis Center for Art, Mpls. Free.)
"Portal to the Surreal": Surrealism wasn't a popular style in post-World War II Soviet Union, but it fascinated Vladimir Dikarev. The artist relocated to Minnesota in 1997. (Ends June 2. Museum of Russian Art, Mpls. $5-$14, 612-821-9045.)
Minneapolis College of Art and Design's art auction: Choose from more than 50 original artworks for sale at this annual event. It includes a chance to meet the artists while enjoying appetizers and drinks, live music by hip-hop violinist Daniel Gilbert and tarot readings. You can also experience installations by MCAD alum Benjamin Currie and Zoe Cinel. (6-9 p.m. May 16, Minneapolis College of Art and Design, $150-$350.)
"Conversations with Jim": The Twin Cities art community suffered a blow when beloved Ojibwe artist Jim Denomie died in March 2022 following a battle with cancer. To cope, his close friend and fellow artist Dougie Padilla entered into a spiritual and aesthetic conversation with Denomie and his art, which resulted in some 60 works. (April 4-May 11. Gallery talk April 12; poetry reading April 28. ArtReach St. Croix, Stillwater, 651-439-1465.)
"Divine Animals": Photographer R.J. Kern's portraits of people, animals and landscapes — and sometimes all three together — spark curiosity, a sense of the uncanny and, at times, connections to holy imagery. This mini-retrospective of the artist features 12 years of work. In 2019, Kern was the first photographer to be a Minnesota State Fair Commemorative Artist. (Ends April 13, Veronique Wantz Gallery, Mpls. Free, 612-254-2838.)
Theater
From a Shakespeare marathon to 'The Lion King,' there's a show for everyone
Like Minnesotans across the state, performing arts companies anticipated the usual rough winter; so they programmed shows of rigorous beauty and frolicsome fun as our reward for surviving the weather.
Winter never came, but we still get to have fun with the spring antidotes.
Shakespeare's history plays: Minnesota's biggest theatrical event in decades is drawing visitors from across the globe. Guthrie Theater artistic director Joseph Haj is staging an epic production of Shakespeare's history plays — "Richard II," "Henry IV" and "Henry V" — all performed in rotating repertory by the same ensemble. Folks can see individual shows a la carte or in one marathon swoop starting with the opening. (In previews now before opening April 13-May 25, Guthrie, Mpls. $34-$82. 612-377-2224.)
"The Lion King": Simba, Scar and Nala return to their very first Pride Rock at Minneapolis' Orpheum Theatre, where this Disney juggernaut launched in 1997. Julie Taymor's Tony-winning production has since been seen by over 100 million people worldwide. Hakuna matata! (March 27-April 28, Orpheum Theatre, Mpls. $39-$199.)
"On Your Feet!": In the '90s and 2000s, Gloria Estefan and the Miami Sound Machine drove some body-rocking, foot-stomping grooves that proved as hot in dance clubs as they did in exercise classes. Now, her oeuvre, including "Conga" and "The Rhythm is Gonna Get You" is being used to tell her high-energy love story with husband Emilio Estefan. (April 5-7, Ordway Center, St. Paul. $44-$158, 651-224-4222.)
Leslie Odom Jr.: Fresh off his Broadway run in "Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch," the Tony- and Grammy-winning "Hamilton" star offers an intimate evening in support of his fifth studio album, "When a Crooner Dies." (April 21, Pantages Theatre, Mpls. $61-$110.)
"A Year With Frog and Toad": As he concludes his final season at the Children's Theatre Company, director Peter Brosius revisits some of his greatest hits. "A Year With Frog and Toad" premiered at CTC in 2002 before transferring to Broadway and helping the Minneapolis company win its regional Tony. Jay Goede reprises his original role as Frog and Reed Sigmund plays Toad. (April 23-June 16, CTC, Mpls. $15-$87, 612-874-0400.)
"The Spitfire Grill": Former resident music director Peter Vitale returns to do the honors for James Valcq's musical based on Lee David Zlotoff's 1996 film about a young woman fresh out of prison who starts a new life in Wisconsin. Marcela Lorca directs. (April 25–June 9, Ten Thousand Things Theater at various Twin Cities venues. Pay-as-you-are, 612-203-9502.)
"Flex": Candrice Jones' drama is set in 1997 Arkansas as a quartet of hoops dreamers peg their futures on the newly forming WNBA even as their friendships go sideways. It's staged by Tiffany Nichole Greene, a resident director of "Hamilton" who also has been tapped by the Children's Theatre Company to stage "Frozen" for spring 2025. (April 25-May 19, Penumbra Theatre, St. Paul. $20-$45, 651-224-3180.)
"Skeleton Crew": Adding to stories told in "Detroit '67″ and "Paradise Blue," Dominique Morisseau completes her Detroit Trilogy with this drama set in the Great Recession of 2008 as four colleagues grapple with their plant falling into foreclosure. Austene Van directs. (May 4–June 9, Guthrie Theater, Mpls. $29-$82, 612-377-2224.)
"Blended 和 (Harmony): The Kim Loo Sisters": Lily Tung Crystal directs this Theatre Mu co-production about the Minnesotans of Chinese-Polish heritage who, in the 1930s, became the first Asian American quartet to headline a musical revue on Broadway. Jessica Huang wrote the story and lyrics while Jacinth Greywoode composed the music. (May 4-26, History Theatre, St. Paul. $15-$74, 651-292-4323.)
"MJ the Musical": Michael Jackson's 1992 "Dangerous" world tour serves as the cut-off date for this celebration of the King of Pop. Anything later would have left a lot to be reckoned with. (May 14-26. Orpheum Theatre, Mpls. $50-$229.)
Other events
Ghosts, an oddities meet and a 'Bazzar' Cirque are a thing this spring
While Minnesotans weren't exactly frozen out or snowed in this winter, spring still is a time to look forward to with cultural musts in mind. Before summer approaches, with festivals paying homage to produce and historical figures, check out the wide-ranging spring events that can pique the interest of even the most laid-back introvert. Some might be a little less common or even outright strange, but it's the season to let our curiosity bloom.
You will have a chance to unlock paranormal stories at an interactive show and marvel at giant bugs and funeral collectibles at an oddities convention. Cirque du Soleil returns to the Twin Cities, but instead of its usual arena setting, a big top will go up in a parking lot near the Mall of America in Bloomington. Also, those ages 18 and older can channel their inner child at the Minnesota Zoo while children will get a chance to say hello to Elmo and crew at the State Theatre. In short, for the next two months, boredom is not an option for friends, family or anyone in between.
"Ghosts: Do You Believe?": Investigator Dustin Pari of "Ghost Hunters" takes the audience on an interactive journey of the paranormal and supernatural. He'll share first-hand accounts of his haunted encounters and ghost stories. Expect to leave with a haunting feeling and be prepared to ponder the validity of ghosts. (8 p.m. April 3, Fitzgerald Theater, St. Paul.)
Alyssa Edwards: The former RuPaul's Drag Race competitor and pageant winner-turned-comedian brings "Glitz and Giggles," sharing an evening of storytelling and good laughs. Sasha Cassadine hosts and other performers include Onya Deek, Domita Sanchez and Julia Starr. (8 p.m. April 12, Quincy Hall, Mpls. $40-$80.)
New Vintage Days: Make it a friends day out and sample new vintages from Winehaven's 2022 harvest. Guests can purchase special flights that include Edelweiss, LaCrescent, Franconia and Deer Garden Red wines. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 11-13, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. April 14. Free admission. Winehaven Winery, Chisago City, Minn. 651-257-1017.)
Brick Convention: This Lego fan event sells out fast, so plan accordingly. Meet Lego masters, view "Star Wars" creations and other displays. Shop from merchants with retired Lego sets, minifigs and bricks for purchase and trade. Mini builders can also get creative in the build-a-castle and construction zones. (10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. & 1:30-4 p.m. April 13-14, Eagan Civic Arena. $15-$18.)
Katt Williams: After he called out popular comedians for not being truthful on Shannon Sharpe's podcast "Club Shay Shay," the comic is sure to give his spin on truths when he brings his Dark Matter Tour to Minneapolis. No doubt it will be animated and most assuredly inappropriate. (8 p.m. April 5, Target Center, Mpls. $59-$250.)
Zoo After Hours: Here's a grownup way to enjoy the animal kingdom without toddler tantrums and brooding tweens and teens; this evening is for adults only. Play trivia and games, groove at a silent dance party in Discovery Bay and see the residents of the Tropics and Minnesota Trails. (6-9 p.m. April 20 & May 11, Minnesota Zoo, Apple Valley. $15-$20.)
"Whose Live Anyway?": Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis and Joel Murray of the TV show "Whose Line is it Anyway" stop here on this new improv tour. Fueled by audience suggestions, the show includes witty skits, games, songs and no script. (7:30 p.m. May 10, Pantages Theatre; 7:30 p.m. May 11, State Theatre, Mpls.)
"Say Hello": Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Cookie Monster and the rest of the furry gang from Sesame Street are visiting our neighborhood for dancing and making friends. And, oh, there will be some fun surprises, too. Those who want to make the visit extra special can pony up $50 for a photo experience. (6 p.m. May 17, 10 a.m. May 18, State Theatre, Mpls. $32.50-$72.50.)
Cirque du Soleil: Acrobats, musicians and dancers create a dreamy world that blends with costumes inspired by different time periods in "Bazzar." Inspired by the Indian street markets known as bazaars, the show whisks you back to the street performer days of Cirque's beginning in the early 1980s. (Various showtimes May 18-June 16. Parking lot near Mall of America, Bloomington.)
Oddities & Curiosities Expo: This convention is a wonderland for those who collect the strange and unusual. Dealers, small businesses and artists will show and sell taxidermy, bone sculptures, creepy ceramic pieces and quack medical devices. Performances include clown shows and death-defying stunts. (10 a.m.-6 p.m. May 18, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 19, Minneapolis Convention Center. $10-$15.)