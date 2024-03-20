Movies

From Godzilla to 'Mad Max,' get ready for summer-like movies

Spring movie season isn't really a thing, mostly because summer movies start way before summer. So, welcome to the premature summer movie season, which some might argue kicked off last week with the premiere of "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire."

All the signs of summer are here, just with cooler breezes and more opportunities to wear cardigans — big stars of the magnitude of Olivia Colman, Zendaya and Ryan Gosling; huge monsters like Godzilla; "Mad Max" and "Planet of the Apes" sequels, and an Anne Hathaway romantic comedy, just for a little variety. (Wanna feel ancient? The "Princess Diaries" star is now the older woman.)

Here are 10 spring titles we are especially looking forward to, in order of release. Remember the dates could always shift:

"Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire": The x in the title hints at the movie math on this one: If you can get fans of two monster franchises to watch them battle each other for a couple hours, fingers crossed it will be a hit. The cast includes fine actors — Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry — so let's hope they are given something to do other than cower while the special effects duke it out. (March 29)

"Monkey Man": Dev Patel's directing debut has gotten lots of attention because it was originally made for Netflix, until producer Jordan Peele declared it's so spectacular that it demands to be shown on big screens. The trailer makes it look a bit like "John Wick," so expect lots of fighting from the buff Patel, who also stars and co-wrote the screenplay. (April 5)

"Wicked Little Letters": Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley, both Oscar-nominated for "The Lost Daughter," team up again for a dark comedy about an English coastal village that is ripped apart by nasty, anonymous letters. Based on a true story, the poison pen tale could join a long line of similar greats, from Agatha Christie's "The Moving Finger" to the French movie masterpiece "Le Corbeau." (April 5)

"Abigail": There already will be an "Omen" sequel when "Abigail" hits theaters, but this kid-who's-a-demonic-nightmare movie sounds more intriguing. From the directors behind the most recent, and pretty clever, "Scream" movies, it's about crooks who get more than they bargained for when they kidnap a young ballerina. (April 19)

"Challengers": Between "Euphoria" and this romantic drama from Luca Guadagnino ("Call Me By Your Name"), Zendaya has become something of a specialist in the stories of sexually adventurous young people. This torrid romantic triangle is completed by Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor and set against a professional tennis backdrop. (April 26)

"The Idea of You": The director of "The Big Sick" (Michael Showalter), the star of "Red, White and Royal Blue" (Nicholas Galitzine) and Anne Hathaway in a rom-com about a single mom who falls in love with a boy band singer? Seems like a great idea even if that title sorta sucks. (May 2)

"The Fall Guy": Reviving the barely remembered '80s Lee Majors series does not seem like a great idea. But the word on this action comedy — starring Emily Blunt as a film director and Ryan Gosling as the stunt man/ex she is forced to rely on — is very good, and their bickering-brother-and-sister chemistry when they co-presented an Oscar this month, was sterling. Could it be the surprise hit of the summer? (May 3)

"Back to Black": Will the Amy Winehouse (Marisa Abela) musical biopic be more "Rocketman" (that is, good) or "Bob Marley: One Love" (lousy)? Time will tell, but it could be a good sign that it's directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, whose "Nowhere Boy" was a smart look at John Lennon's early years. The reliably great Lesley Manville plays Winehouse's grandmother and musical inspiration. (May 10)

"Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes": By now you either know these are dystopian adventures about a future screwed up by humans — or you don't care. But you probably didn't know that Peter Macon, who grew up in the Twin Cities and acted on many local stages (including the Guthrie in 2014 for "Othello"), is one of the stars. (May 10)

"Furiosa: A Mad Max Movie": George Miller's "Mad Max: Fury Road" is the best movie of this century, so expectations could not be higher for a return to that universe, this time with the title character (Anya Taylor-Joy) at the center of the mayhem. (May 24)