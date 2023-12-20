Opinion editor's note: Editorials represent the opinions of the Star Tribune Editorial Board, which operates independently from the newsroom.

•••

There's a reason so many of us will soon head to the airport, the train station or fuel up our vehicle for a road trip.

The holiday season isn't just about gift-giving. It's about reconnecting with cherished family and friends. Often the best present is our presence, with shared meals and other traditions strengthening generational ties and adding new memories to treasure.

One of the COVID-19 pandemic's lasting lessons is not to take this annual blessing for granted. Before the development of the COVID vaccine and treatments such as Paxlovid, many holiday gatherings were put on hold to prevent viral spread. It's a painful memory, one that ought to spur Minnesotans to do everything possible to ensure that everyone celebrating will be back next year, too.

Staying current on COVID boosters is one of the most important steps to guard against the serious illness this virus can still cause. It's also easy to do with the updated vaccine widely available and a program in place to provide the shot at no cost to adults without health insurance or those whose coverage doesn't cover the entire bill.

Regrettably, too many in Minnesota and elsewhere have yet to take this conscientious step. The latest COVID vaccine, which protects against evolving viral variants, is recommended for everyone 6 months of age and older, according to the state Health Department. As of this week, only 17.9% of the state's population has gotten the most recent booster.

The numbers are a bit more encouraging for those 18 and up, but there's still alarming room for improvement. About 32% of Minnesota adults have had the updated 2023-24 COVID vaccine, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Nationally, just 18.3% of those 18 and older have had this booster.

In a state-to-state comparison, Minnesota and Vermont are among the front-runners. Minnesota is also a regional standout. In Iowa, 26.8% of adults have had the most recent COVID booster. For North and South Dakota, that figure is 17.7% and 20%, respectively. Wisconsin comes in at 23.7%.

That figure should be much higher in Minnesota and elsewhere. Wastewater monitoring indicates COVID viral activity is "very high" in more than 20 states, Minnesota among them. This type of surveillance can be an early warning of viral spread.

These findings should prompt precautions, particularly ahead of holidays. Crowded indoor gatherings ease COVID transmission as well that of other respiratory illnesses, such as influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Heightened viral activity and low vaccination uptake for COVID, flu and RSV prompted the CDC to warn earlier this month that this combination could lead to "more severe disease and increased health care capacity strain in the coming weeks." It also noted a recent increase in reported cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), which can cause serious illness, following COVID infection.

"Health care providers should administer influenza, COVID-19 and RSV immunizations now to patients, if recommended," according to a Dec. 14 CDC bulletin. "Health care providers should recommend antiviral medications for influenza and COVID-19 for all eligible patients, especially patients at high-risk of progression to severe disease such as older adults and people with certain underlying medical conditions."

Dr. Dimitri Drekonja, an infectious disease expert and associate professor at the University of Minnesota Medical School, told an editorial writer that getting the COVID vaccine now confers protective benefits within one to two weeks.

Drekonja also noted the importance of COVID testing before holiday gatherings. Over-the-counter kits, such as BinaxNOW or iHealth, aren't hard to find at retailers. Taking this precaution, and staying home if you test positive or otherwise feel ill, can protect those you love, especially those in frail health.

"That sniffle to you could be a hospitalization for grandma, so test," Drekonja said.

For those concerned about vaccine cost, the Bridge Access Program provides free COVID-19 vaccines to adults without health insurance or for those whose health insurance does not cover all COVID-19 vaccine costs.

To find a participating provider, go to vaccines.gov and click on "Find COVID-19 vaccines." You'll be prompted to enter your ZIP code and what vaccine you're looking for. Once that's done, the next page will allow you to search providers participating in the Bridge Access Program. An editorial writer found numerous nearby options, including big pharmacy chains.

This is the season to spread good cheer, not illness. Get vaccinated and take other sensible precautions to protect your family and community.