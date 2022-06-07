Spotty T-Showers This Week

Here's the weather outlook from AM Tuesday to PM Sunday, which shows spotty shower and thunderstorm chances across parts of the region. It doesn't look like a complete washout, but there could be a few brief downpours where the thunderstorms develop.

Precipitation Potential Through The Weekend

Here's the extended precipitation outlook through the weekend, which doesn't show a ton of rain across much of the state. The heaviest looks like it'll be across the far southern part of the state with some 0.50" tallies possible.

Minnesota Drought Update

Thanks to above average precipitation so far this year, we've wiped out much of the drought that was in place to start the year. In fact, as of early January, nearly 10% of the state in northern Minnesota was considered in a severe drought. Now, only 3% of the state is considered to be abnormally dry.

Twin Cities Weather Outlook For Tuesday

The weather outlook for Minneapolis on Tuesday shows high temps warming into the lower 70s by the afternoon with an isolated shower or rumble of thunder possible later in the day.

Meteograms for Minneapolis

The hourly temps for Minneapolis on Tuesday shows temperatures starting in the mid 50s in the morning and warming into the lower 70s by the afternoon. There is a slight chance of showers and a rumble of thunder later in the day.

Weather Outlook on Tuesday

Temps around the region on Tuesday will warm into the 60s and 70s, which will be nearly -5F to -10F below average. There will also be a slight chance of showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder across parts of the state.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended temperature outlook for Minneapolis shows temps running slightly below average through the first full week of June. Readings may warm slightly as we approach the weekend with readings in the mid 70s.

Extended Weather Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended weather outlook over the next 7 days spotty shower and thunderstorms chances a few days this week. There may also be a chance for a few thunderstorms late weekend and early next week.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

According to the ECMWF & GFS extended temperature outlook, temps will gradually warm over the next 7-10 days. By mid month, it looks like we'll have a few more days in the 80s.

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 day temperature outlook shows above average temps across much of the central and southern US with cooler than average temps in the northwest.

8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 Day precipitation outlook shows drier weather in place across much of the central US.

Spotty T-Shower Chances This Week

By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas.

I don't know about you, but I'm going broke filling up the gas tank. It's a major pain at the pump, good grief! My old Schwinn "Sting Ray" banana seat bike is looking mighty appealing right now! Speaking of old, today is National VCR Day, go figure.

For those commuting to and from work via sidewalk or bike path, grab an extra waterproof layer just in case. I don't see any washouts this week, but it might come in handy if a few threatening clouds pass overhead.

According to the USDA, 93 percent of the corn in Minnesota has been planted, which is 21 days behind last year's progress and 5 days behind the 5-year average. Thanks to a cool and wet spring, soybean planting is only 72 percent complete. Last year at this time corn and soybeans were 100 percent planted. Despite the late start, something tells me corn stalks will be still be knee-high by the 4th of July this year.

Temps will warm into the 70s through the rest of the week with a gradual warming trend into the 80s by mid month. No heat waves ahead just yet. Enjoy!

Extended Forecast

TUESDAY: Isolated PM shower. Winds: NNW 5. High: 72.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy. Chance of T-showers. Winds: NW 5. Low: 55.

WEDNESDAY: Lingering rain or rumble early. Winds: NW 5-10. High: 73.

THURSDAY: Sunny start. Few showers overnight. Winds: WNW 5-10. Wake-up: 55. High: 73.

FRIDAY: Spotty afternoon T-shower possible. Winds: NNE 5-10. Wake-up: 54. High: 76.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Winds: N 5-10. Wake-up: 55. High: 77.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. PM Thundershower. Winds: SE 7-12. Wake-up: 57. High: 77.

MONDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Showers & storms. Winds: SSE 10-20. Wake-up: 60. High: 78.

This Day in Weather History

May 29th

2011: The Twin Cities reach a high of 103 degrees, shattering the previous record high by 8 degrees.

1939: Grapefruit-sized hail falls in Rock County, killing hundreds of farm animals near Hills.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

June 7th

Average High: 77F (Record: 103F set in 2011)

Average Low: 58F (Record: 35F set in 1998)

Record Rainfall: 2.91" set in 1984

Record Snowfall: NONE

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

June 7th

Sunrise: 5:27am

Sunset: 8:56pm

Hours of Daylight: ~15 hours & 29 minutes

Daylight GAINED since yesterday: ~ 1 minute & 01 second

Daylight GAINED since Winter Solstice (December 21st): ~ 6 Hour & 43 Minutes

Moon Phase for June 7th at Midnight

0.7 Days Since First Quarter

See more from Space.com HERE:

National High Temps Tuesday

The weather outlook on Tuesday shows above average temps in the southern US with some 90s and low 100s. To the north across the Midwest, temperatures are running below average and the East Coast is dealing with near average temps.

National Weather Outlook

Here's the national weather outlook through PM Wednesday. Weather conditions will be a little unsettled across the Central and Eastern US with showers and storms, some of which could be strong to severe.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Weather Prediction Center, areas of heavier precipitation will be found across parts of the central and eastern US. There will also be some heavier precipitation across the Pacific Northwest, but the Southwest will be dry.

Climate Stories

"Carbon dioxide in Earth's atmosphere soars to levels not seen for millions of years, NOAA says"

"The amount of carbon dioxide in the Earth's atmosphere is now more than 50% higher than pre-industrial times – and is at levels not seen since millions of years ago when Earth was a hothouse ocean-inundated planet, federal government scientists announced Friday. "Carbon dioxide is at levels our species has never experienced before," said Pieter Tans, senior scientist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Global Monitoring Laboratory. The burning of fossil fuels such as coal, oil and gas releases "greenhouse" gases such as carbon dioxide and methane into Earth's atmosphere and oceans. The emissions have caused the planet's temperatures to rise to levels that cannot be explained by natural factors, scientists say."

See more from Eurasia Review HERE:

"California's Drought Is So Bad, It's Going to Slash Hydropower"

"California's ongoing megadrought—which has already led to water restrictions—is also going to start affecting the state's ability to generate hydropower. This could raise energy costs for residents and increase emissions, CNN reports. There are already signs of a difficult summer to come. Outlooks from the U.S. Energy Information Administration found that hydropower would make up only 8% of the state's total power generation, down from 15%, if California were not under drought conditions. The energy sector will have to use natural gas to fill in the gap left by the lack of hydropower."

See more from Gizmodo HERE:

"Grab your binoculars: 5 planets are lined up nicely for you to see at dawn this month"

"Grab your binoculars and set your alarm. For the first time in 18 years, five planets — Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn — will be sequentially aligned and visible at dawn throughout this month. Those watching from the continental United States should be able to catch a look, as long as they're up early enough, Diana Hannikainen, Sky & Telescope's Observing Editor, told NPR. The five-planet alignment isn't "incredibly rare," Hannikainen said. These planets were last lined up in sequential order in 2004, and it's set to happen again in 2040. "But it's rare enough that if we get the opportunity to step outside in the morning and check it out, it's worth it," Hannikainen said. As June drives on, Mercury will become easier to see, she said. On June 24, the view is expected to be particularly special. That day, viewers should also be able to see the waning crescent moon between Venus and Mars."

See more from NPR HERE:

Thanks for checking in and don't forget to follow me on Twitter @TNelsonWX