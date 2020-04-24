First Real Warm Front of Spring Next Week



I've heard that April showers bring May flowers and that theory will be tested in the weeks to come. A squeamish sky (unusually cold air aloft) will wring out showers today, again late Saturday and late Sunday. Schedule rigorous dog-walking, biking and hiking adventures for the morning hours to lower the risk of sogginess.

More rain Tuesday Tuesday gives way to a rapid warming trend next week. NOAA's GFS model predicts 81F next Friday, which isn't impossible. A streak of 70s is just what the weather-doctor ordered.



Lawns, fields and flowers get a free watering into Tuesday. A week from now: an outbreak of shorts!

Photo credit : Pete Schenck.

A Real Warm Front Later Next Week? I'm OK with 70s; GFS is predicting 81F one week from now. Here in the Land of Low Weather Expectations anything above 60F is considered a warm front. ECMWF (top) and GFS (bottom) courtesy of WeatherBell.

Slight Cool Bias. GFS has gone a few runs in a row looking cooler for the first week of May, with frequent puffs of cooler air. Nothing polar, mind you. I pray that ship has sailed.

Average Daytime Highs. 62F for the metro, but only 51F at Grand Marais, sitting right next to that giant rock-rimmed refrigerator we call Lake Superior. Map credits: Praedictix and AerisWeather.

April Running Drier In Most Areas. There are exceptions, but the map above shows precipitation departure from normal for April, to date; roughly an inch rainfall deficit from St. Cloud and the Twin Cities to Rochester. Graphics above: Praedictix and AerisWeather.

Strong Winds Push 30-Foot Piles of Ice Into Lake Mille Lacs Back Yards. Check out the video from Star Tribune: "Strong winds whipping across Lake Mille Lacs have pushed mountains of ice into residential backyards along the southeastern shore. Documentation of Monday’s multi-ton uninvited visit was posted on Facebook by Johnson’s Portside marina just north of Isle. While property damage looks pretty extensive to at least one home based on the video, no injuries have been reported. “Saw some piles about 30 feet high on the east side,” the marina’s Steve Johnson said in a follow-up video with mountains of ice as his backdrop. “One cabin was seeing some damage done...”

Relentless Record Heat Roasts Miami, Gulf Coast. Capital Weather Gang has perspective: "From South Texas to South Florida, all along the Gulf and Atlantic coasts, temperatures in the spring frequently have leaped ahead to summer-like levels. South Florida, in particular, has turned downright hot, obliterating long-standing records. On Monday, Miami experienced its hottest April day recorded, soaring to 97 degrees. Meteorologists say the steamy weather is linked to abnormally warm temperatures in the adjacent waters of the Gulf of Mexico and Atlantic Ocean and a persistent high pressure zone heating the air. But both the extent and intensity of the warmth is unprecedented in many areas and would likely not be happening without the influence of human-induced climate change..."

Map credit : " Forty-five-day temperature differences from normal reveals well-above-average air temperatures across much the Gulf of Mexico and adjacent land masses." (WeatherBell).

These Face Masks for Cows Have Nothing to Do With Coronavirus. A story at Bloomberg had me doing a double-take: "Agriculture is second only to energy in its contribution to global greenhouse-gas emissions, and raising animals—especially cattle—drives almost half the industry’s footprint. That hasn’t been good news for beef and dairy producers, who are being abandoned by climate-conscious investors and consumer alike. Francisco Norris, however, sees it as an opportunity. Norris is a co-founder of Zelp Ltd., short for Zero Emissions Livestock Project, a U.K.-based startup developing a wearable device for cows that may be able to reduce their methane emissions by up to 60%..."

Photo credit : "A dairy cow wears Zelp's methane-capturing face mask at a farm in Hertfordshire, U.K., on Feb. 21, 2020." Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg.

UofL Breakthrough Technology Shows Promise Fighting Novel Coronavirus. Here's some promising news from UofL News: "University of Louisville researchers have developed a technology that is believed to block the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 from infecting human cells. The technology is based on a piece of synthetic DNA – an “aptamer” – which targets and binds with a human protein called nucleolin. Early tests show that this aptamer may stop viruses, including novel coronavirus, from “hijacking” nucleolin to replicate inside the body. UofL is seeking to fast-track development, including application to the Food and Drug Administration for approval to start treating patients seriously affected with COVID-19..."

The Most Popular Cocktail in Every State, According to Google. Food & Wine has a timely (?) post: "Cocktail trends come and go, but the classics remain popular for a reason. Who doesn't want a Manhattan or a martini at the end of a long day? If you live in Vermont, you're probably reaching for the former; and if you live in Nevada, the latter might be your drink of choice. That's according to a graphic released by Versus Reviews, a consumer goods research organization, which just released this visual guide to the most popular cocktail in every state, according to Google..."

Image credit : Versus Reviews.

59 F. high in the Twin Cities on Thursday.

62 F. average high on April 23.

65 F. high on April 23, 2019.

April 24, 1854: It feels like summertime at Ft. Snelling with temperatures in the 80s.

FRIDAY: Damp, showers likely. Winds: NE 8-13. High: 54



SATURDAY: Clouds increase, late showers. Winds: NE 5-10. Wake-up: 41. High: near 60



SUNDAY: Morning sunshine, late-day shower. Winds: S 7-12. Wake-up: 43. High: 63



MONDAY: Getting sunnier and milder. Winds: W 5-10. Wake-up: 47. High: near 70



TUESDAY: Periods of rain expected. Winds: NE 10-20. Wake-up: 48. High: 60



WEDNESDAY: Breezy as skies clear. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 47. High: 64



THURSDAY: Sunny and milder. Winds: S 8-13. Wake-up: 49. High: 72

Climate Stories...

COVID-19 and Climate Change: "The Parallels are Screaming At Us" Says John Kerry. Here's the intro to a post at Marketwatch: "That’s the take this Earth Day from former Secretary of State and onetime presidential contender John Kerry, who was a participant in the inaugural Earth Day 50 years ago. He described that Nixon-era march, well before social-media sharing but timed to the launch of the Environmental Protection Agency and other initiatives, as his first moment of activism after arriving home from combat in Vietnam. The onset of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic from the novel coronavirus has “made more people value science, flattening the curve has given proof of concept to the fact that when lives are on the line, and as people understand that their daily decisions are connected to the lives of others, people everywhere will mobilize,” Kerry said in an interview with Our Daily Planet..."

How to Fight Climate Change at Home. A post at Curbed has some good suggestions: "While a global pandemic may have put life (as we know it) on hold—and cleared the air temporarily amid widespread lockdowns—it hasn’t exactly stopped the looming climate crisis. As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day today in a social-distanced world, it’s still possible to make a difference in the fight against climate change with individual actions that start at home. From rethinking your laundry routine to ditching the plastic trash bag, these 17 ideas not only provide a roadmap for a healthier and more sustainable household, but can save you some money, too. Let’s get to it.

1. Grow your own food. In addition to helping you eat more fruits and veggies, growing your own food cuts down on transportation energy costs and avoids the pesticides and synthetic fertilizers used in conventionally grown crops..."

Illustration credit :

Perspective. USA Facts has details: "Between 1895 and 2019, the average temperature in 50% of US counties rose more than 2.7 F, a key threshold of climate warming identified by NASA. In six states —North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, Delaware, and New Jersey— the average temperature in all counties rose more than 2.7°F..." Precipitation Trends. USA Facts reports: "California had a greater drop in average annual precipitation over the past century compared to any other state. Vermont had the most significant average increase with 8.7 inches of precipitation." Birds: Taking Flight from Climate Change. Here's an excerpt from Climate Central: "Climate change is threatening the habitats and existence of hundreds of bird species in North America. Researchers at the National Audubon Society found that most bird species face multiple climate threats, including drought, wildfire, sea level rise, and heat. Analysis projects that under a 3.0°C of warming scenario, state birds face multiple threats: In 45 states and Washington, D.C. state birds face at least two threats from climate change. Two other state birds could be displaced from their states altogether from the effects of climate change on their habitat. Nearly half of the country’s state birds face three or more threats throughout the breeding and non-breeding seasons, making them vulnerable to extinction by the end of the century..."

Earth Day at 50: "There Is No Planet B". Here is an excerpt from an Op-Ed at Star Tribune: "...The 50th anniversary will be the strangest, as the COVID-19 pandemic will require most citizens to demonstrate at home and online. Yet this is an all-hands-on-deck moment, requiring the urgent, game-changing response COVID-19 received. This year is forecast to be the hottest on record, after 2019’s frightening and costly fires, floods and storms that devastated the Australian bush and Midwestern farms. The melting of the ice caps and glaciers accelerates as temperatures soar, a record 64.9 degrees Fahrenheit recorded in Antarctica on Feb. 8, the same temperature as Los Angeles that day. Already 90 American cities experience some flooding, while officials in low-lying cities like Manila consider how to move. Yet good news is also plentiful. Wind and solar energy are booming at a scale and cost unimaginable even a few years ago, with electric cars, buses, trucks and charging stations rolling out fast around the world..."