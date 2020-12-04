StarTribune
Gophers Football Logo

Blog

Gophers Football

Following Gophers football year-round, Big Ten action and more

Gophers gain experienced FCS linebacker Jack Gibbens
By Megan Ryan
December 4, 2020 — 7:42pm

The Gophers will gain some much-needed experience at linebacker in 2021.

Jack Gibbens, a Bulverde, Texas, native, recently completed his senior season at FCS program Abilene Christian and entered the NCAA transfer portal back on Nov. 24. His former team went 1-5 this season with two canceled games.

Gibbens, 6-4, 240 pounds, led Abilene Christian with 49 tackles, including 4.5 for a loss and two sacks in 2020. He also made an interception, forced two fumbles, recovered a fumble and made two quarterback pressures. Gibbens has played in nearly every game through his four-year career, including all 12 last season when he made 104 tackles.

With the NCAA granting all athletes an extra year of eligibility because of COVID-19, Gibbens should be a scholarship grad transfer with plans to join the Gophers in January. He could help a young Gophers' defense that has struggled this year, averaging more than 456 allowed offensive yards per game.

Gophers to face new Iowa quarterback Petras on Friday at TCF Bank Stadium
By Megan Ryan
November 13, 2020 — 5:43pm

For the past several years, the Gophers have known what to expect from the Iowa quarterback. That’s because three-year starter Nate Stanley was a steady and consistent presence.

But Stanley has graduated now, leaving Spencer Petras in his stead. The 6-5, 231-pound junior from San Rafael, Calif., will play Friday at TCF Bank Stadium against the Gophers amid low-30s temperatures. Petras said earlier this week this will be the coldest game he's ever played in, the previous record from the final game of his senior year of high school, a mid-40s game in northern Redding, Calif.

But the warm-weather QB isn’t worried about the chill.

“It doesn’t,” Petras said of if the cold will affect him. “Just have got to wear a long-sleeve shirt, bring my hand warmers, but I’ll be all right.”

Gophers defensive coordinator Joe Rossi said Petras has improved throughout his three games as a starter this season. He is 63-of-116 for 648 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions that all came against Northwestern in Week Two.

The biggest observation from warm-ups was the absence of Benjamin St-Juste. The starting cornerback has played opposite Coney Durr for the past three games. Appears Phillip Howard will replace him. Running back Treyson Potts also warmed up and appears available to play after leaving last week's game at Illinois in the second quarter with an injury.

Browse More Posts
Today's Question

Poll: How confident are you about the Vikings making the playoffs?

See more polls
Around the Region
  1. 5m
    Lykes scores 20, Miami beats Stetson 82-60
  2. 5m
    Nutall leads Sam Houston State over Dallas Christian 117-42
  3. 10m
    San Francisco beats Cal Poly 88-60
  4. 15m
    Berhow, Carter lead Northern Iowa past St. Ambrose 98-53
  5. 25m
    Marquette stuns No. 4 Wisconsin 67-65 on buzzer beater
  6. 25m
    Nolley leads Memphis over Central Arkansas 85-68
  7. 30m
    Mississippi St. tops N. Texas 69-63, Molinar returns
  8. 40m
    Kensmil carries Stephen F Austin past McNeese State 86-76
  9. 45m
    Arkansas State beats Crowley's Ridge College 115-49
  10. 50m
    Hurt's six 3-pointers help No. 6 Duke rout Bellarmine 76-54
Most Read
  1. Gophers gain experienced FCS linebacker Jack Gibbens • Gophers
  2. Pregame: Pitino puts emphasis on rebounding coming off Gophers' narrow victory • Gophers
  3. Gophers hockey remains unbeaten with 3-1 win over Michigan State • Gophers
  4. Scott Reedy keeps scoring as Gophers hockey wins again • Gophers
  5. U women vs. Badgers called off; series with Mankato added • Gophers

© 2020 StarTribune. All rights reserved.