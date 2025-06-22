Sports play through another dangerously hot day in parts of the US

CHICAGO — The shade — under the roof and the upper deck, in every dugout and tunnel — was a popular place at Wrigley Field on Sunday.
The sunny seats, not so much.
Several major league teams played through a second straight day of muggy conditions as dangerously hot temperatures dominated parts of the United States during a rare June heat wave.
The PGA Tour was in a sweltering Connecticut for the Travelers Championship, and the LPGA played the KPMG Women's PGA Championship in the heat of Texas.
The gametime temperature was 92 degrees for the series finale between the Mariners and Cubs in Chicago. Kids played in the fountains outside Wrigley before going into the ballpark, and the Cubs encouraged fans to take precautions in a message on the videoboard in left field.
''We don't have any secrets,'' Cubs manager Craig Counsell said of playing in the heat. ''You know, we'll do the best we can. ... I think it's the catcher you worry about the most, and the pitcher. They get some time in the shade. They get some downtime between innings. People like the umpires, some of the people working, some of the fans, that's kind of who you worry about even more, actually.''
Seattle reliever Trent Thornton and umpire Chad Whitson both left Saturday's game with heat-related issues. Whitson was at third base on Sunday, and Mariners manager Dan Wilson said Thornton was doing well.
''(Thornton) was doing much better after the game yesterday and got some fluids in him and a cold bath and was doing much better almost immediately,'' Wilson said. ''And then, you know, feels really good today again. So thankful for that and glad to see he's doing well today.''