Bally Sports has not yet made a decision on its deal with the Twins.
Aaron Lavinsky, Star Tribune
RandBall

Twins appear likely to stay on Bally Sports North as TV deadline looms

1:56pm
A sometimes-tense relationship between the Twins and Diamond Sports — the company that runs Bally Sports North — appears likely to continue for at least a few months based on recent developments.
As Twins wait, Bally Sports will exit deal with Diamondbacks

June 22
The Twins are due a payment on July 1, but Diamond Sports Group has not yet given them notice or requested a hearing on that contract.
Diamond Sports Group, the largest owner of regional sports networks, has the rights to 42 professional teams — 14 baseball, 16 NBA and 12 NHL.

Judge rules for Twins in Bally Sports TV dispute. What happens next?

June 2
Bally Sports North must pay the Twins the $54.8 million the sides agreed to a dozen years ago, a judge ruled. But whether the Twins get the money and whether the network keeps showing Twins games remains in doubt.
Bally Sports San Diego will stop broadcasting Padres games, and the fate of Bally Sports North could be decided in bankruptcy court on Wednesday.

Future of Twins TV broadcasts set to be decided at bankruptcy hearing

May 31
Depending on a judge's ruling, Bally Sports North could be forced to stop broadcasting Twins games, with MLB taking over the production and distribution on TV and the web.
Will we see a midyear switch away form Bally Sports North?
RandBall

Five things you need to know about the Twins and Bally Sports

June 2
A judge ruled Thursday that Diamond Sports must honor the contract it signed with the Twins. Facts revealed along the way — and what comes next — are fascinating.
A Bally Sports logo is in the dugout during a spring training baseball game.
RandBall

Diamond Sports bankruptcy: 3 things for Minnesota sports fans to know

March 15
Even if Tuesday's bankruptcy filing wasn't a surprise, it underscores just how much change is on the horizon for local sports TV broadcasts.
Frustration with Bally Sports has permeated several markets.
RandBall

NBA, WNBA team ditch Bally Sports, set to show games — for free

April 28
The Phoenix Suns and Mercury are moving forward with a plan that feels like a blast from the past — and a development that is being watched elsewhere, including the Twin Cities.
Randball
April 6
Diamond Sports’ bankruptcy filing is hanging over the MLB season.

Twins not getting paid as BSN shows games; MLB goes to court for relief

In an emergency filing this week, MLB asked the court to make Diamond Sports pay the Twins the rights fees they are owed — or relinquish control of the rights next week.
Randball
March 29
Report: Bally Sports North lost more than half its subscribers in 10 years

A Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal report, citing research from S&P Global Market Intelligence, shows a subscriber base that has gone from 2.9 million in 2013 to just 1.2 million now.