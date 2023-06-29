RandBall
Twins appear likely to stay on Bally Sports North as TV deadline looms
A sometimes-tense relationship between the Twins and Diamond Sports — the company that runs Bally Sports North — appears likely to continue for at least a few months based on recent developments.
As Twins wait, Bally Sports will exit deal with Diamondbacks
The Twins are due a payment on July 1, but Diamond Sports Group has not yet given them notice or requested a hearing on that contract.
Judge rules for Twins in Bally Sports TV dispute. What happens next?
Bally Sports North must pay the Twins the $54.8 million the sides agreed to a dozen years ago, a judge ruled. But whether the Twins get the money and whether the network keeps showing Twins games remains in doubt.
Future of Twins TV broadcasts set to be decided at bankruptcy hearing
Depending on a judge's ruling, Bally Sports North could be forced to stop broadcasting Twins games, with MLB taking over the production and distribution on TV and the web.
Five things you need to know about the Twins and Bally Sports
A judge ruled Thursday that Diamond Sports must honor the contract it signed with the Twins. Facts revealed along the way — and what comes next — are fascinating.
Diamond Sports bankruptcy: 3 things for Minnesota sports fans to know
Even if Tuesday's bankruptcy filing wasn't a surprise, it underscores just how much change is on the horizon for local sports TV broadcasts.
NBA, WNBA team ditch Bally Sports, set to show games — for free
The Phoenix Suns and Mercury are moving forward with a plan that feels like a blast from the past — and a development that is being watched elsewhere, including the Twin Cities.
Twins not getting paid as BSN shows games; MLB goes to court for relief
In an emergency filing this week, MLB asked the court to make Diamond Sports pay the Twins the rights fees they are owed — or relinquish control of the rights next week.
Report: Bally Sports North lost more than half its subscribers in 10 years
A Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal report, citing research from S&P Global Market Intelligence, shows a subscriber base that has gone from 2.9 million in 2013 to just 1.2 million now.
