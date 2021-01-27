Tap the bookmark to save this article.

ON THE AIR TUESDAY

BASKETBALL TIME TV RADIO

NBA: Dallas at New Orleans 6:30 pm TNT

NBA: Golden State at Phoenix 9 pm TNT

GOLF

College: East Lake Cup 2 pm GOLF

HOCKEY

NHL: Wild at Montreal 6 pm BSN 100.3-FM

NHL: Colorado at N.Y. Rangers 7 pm ESPN

NHL: Vegas at San Jose 9:30 pm ESPN

SOCCER

College men: Michigan State at Ohio State 5 pm BTN

College men: Rutgers at Penn State 7 pm BTN

