Sports boats set out on a voyage to electrify the waters in the same way Tesla electrified the roads

''There's a lot of enthusiasm for a product like this, because it solves all these core pain points that gas boat owners have today,'' Lee, 35, said while piloting an Arc Sport on the San Joaquin River near Bethel Island, California. ''It's quieter. It's far more reliable. It's way cheaper to operate. You're not inhaling fumes off of the back of the boat. And we're doing an interview on a boat where all you hear is the sound of the water.''