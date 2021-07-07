Eric Perkins, the longtime KARE sports anchor, is calling a timeout. The veteran broadcaster, who first came to the local NBC affiliate 25 years ago, announced Wednesday that he is leaving the station.

"There's no scandal here. There's no drama involved in this exit," Perkins said in a video message posted on YouTube. "I want a change and that hasn't been happening for me here lately. I want to extend myself. I want to push myself."

His last day on the air will be Aug. 8, the final night of the Tokyo Olympics, which is airing on NBC.

Perkins, who was named sports director and lead sports anchor in 2012, was best known for his upbeat segments, "Perk at Play," in which the Los Angeles native proved he enjoyed playing games as much as he loved covering them.

Footage of him rolling downhill on a backyard luge even popped up in the final episode of "The Tonight Show With Jay Leno."

"Eric Perkins was an early adopter in breaking the mold of a traditional television sportscast," KARE 11 general manager Bill Dallman said in a statement. "We wish Eric nothing but the best as he looks to apply his considerable talents in a new way."

A number of high-profile personalities departed KARE during the pandemic including Sven Sundgaard, Pat Evans and Adrienne Broaddus.

Perkins said the lockdown made him reassess his priorities. Working from home made him realize how much family life he was missing due to his "kooky" hours and spending so much time on the road.

"I don't want to continue with a schedule like that," he said.

Perkins said he wasn't sure what he'll do next.

"I'll always be Perk at play, you can count on that," he said. "I'm just going to be playing somewhere else."

Neal Justin • 612-673-7431

@nealjustin