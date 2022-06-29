Andy McDonnell, KARE 11's weekend sports anchor, is no longer with the NBC affiliate. His last day on the airwaves was June 5.
The station does not comment on such personnel matters, but the departure appears to be the anchor's personal choice. McDonnell declined to comment.
The Littleton, Colo., native, known to viewers as Andy Mac, joined KARE in December 2019. He previously worked in Fort Wayne, Ind., Green Bay and Denver.
KARE general manager Bill Dallman said a nationwide search for McDonnell's replacement is under way. Earlier this month, Julia Daniels joined the station's sports coverage team. She previously worked in Panama City, Fla., and Tuscaloosa, Ala.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
World
Russians fight to encircle Ukraine's last eastern stronghold
Russian forces battled Wednesday to surround the Ukrainian military's last stronghold in a long-contested eastern province, as shock reverberated from a Russian airstrike on a shopping mall that killed at least 18 in the center of the country two days earlier.
World
Live updates | Italy sees no NATO military escalation
The Latest on the NATO summit in Madrid:
Nation
R&B hitmaker R. Kelly due in court for sex abuse sentencing
R& B star R. Kelly faces the possibility of a quarter century or more in prison when he is sentenced Wednesday in a federal sex trafficking case in New York.
Nation
'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' to debut at TIFF
"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," writer-director Rian Johnson's follow-up to his whodunit hit "Knives Out," will premiere at this year's Toronto International Film Festival.
World
Norway: Pride attack suspect still won't talk to police
A man held over a suspected Islamist deadly weekend shooting ahead of an LGBTQ festival in Oslo is still refusing to talk to police, making it hard to establish whether he had any accomplices, Norwegian authorities said Wednesday.