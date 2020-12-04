Top-seeded Sporting Kansas City's star striker Alan Pulido is not in his team's lineup as a starter or a substitute tonight against Minnesota United in a MLS Western Conference semifinal at Children's Mercy Park.

Pulido missed his team's first-round victory over San Jose in peanlty kicks because of a knee injury, but coach Peter Vermes in a video call with reporters on Monday indicated Pulido -- SKC's record transfer fee last winter at a reported $9.5 million -- would play tonight.

Sporting K.C. has won its last four games and is unbeaten in its last five while the Loons bring a club-record, nine-game unbeaten streak (5-0-4).

The Loons are getting captain and defensive midfielder Ozzie Alonso and starting right back Romain Metanire back in the 11 at a stadium where the club hasn't won in its first five games there, starting with their inaugural 2017 season.

Coach Adrian Heath again with start Robin Lod up top as a "false" striker with Kevin Molino, Emanuel Reynoso and Ethan Finlay attacking behind him.

Versatile Hassani Dotson is available as a sub off the bench.

Here's the Loons lineup:

                                  Robin Lod

     Kevin Molino      Emanuel Reynoso     Ethan Finlay

                Ozzie Alonso       Jan Gregus

Chase Gasper  Bakaye Dibassy   Michael Boxall   Romain Metanire

                               Dayne St. CLair

