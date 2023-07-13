Sun/Cloud Mix Thursday With A Late Afternoon Storm?

A mix of sun and clouds to mainly sunny skies are expected in the Twin Cities on Thursday, but an isolated shower or storm can't be ruled out in the afternoon hours. Morning temperatures will dip into the low 60s with highs in the low to mid-80s.

We could see a few afternoon storms across northern and southern Minnesota on Thursday (more on that below), otherwise, mainly sunny skies to a mix of sun and clouds are expected. Highs will range from the 60s along the North Shore to the mid-80s in southwestern Minnesota.

_______________________________________________

Strong Storms Possible Late Thursday Into Thursday Night

Forecast loop from 1 PM Thursday to 7 AM Friday

While we head through the mid/late afternoon hours on Thursday, a few storms could pop across southern Minnesota. Another chance of some storms will work across the state later in the evening and into the overnight hours. However, models seem to be all over the place with storm potential (ranging from very little to stuff like shown above), so there are some questions as to what to expect. Either way, any strong storms could be capable of damaging winds and large hail.

Due to the threat of some strong to severe storms capable of hail and wind, a Marginal Risk of severe weather (threat level 1/5) has been put in place for areas from Roseau to Brainerd through the metro area and to Rochester westward.

_______________________________________________

Weekend Preview

As we head toward the weekend, we will be watching the potential for some scattered showers and storms not only Friday but into Saturday and Sunday as well. Any rain, however, will certainly be hit-and-miss. Temperatures will actually cool a bit as we head through the weekend from the mid-80s to the low 80s.

_______________________________________________

Sporadic Thunder Chances With 70s & 80s

By D.J. Kayser, filling in for Paul Douglas

While I was shopping this past weekend, I not only saw Halloween decorations for sale but also Christmas ribbons. As a reminder, Halloween is 110 days away, with Christmas 165 days away - unless you're celebrating Christmas in July, which, yes, I saw that there are new movies premiering this month (seriously?!?). Next thing you know the Easter Bunny will be hopping on by once again!

Speaking of not-Christmas-like weather, over the past 30 years the Twin Cities has averaged 73 days at or above 80F in a year. This year we've already recorded 46 days, which is the fourth most to date on record through July 11. We've also hit 90F fourteen times so far in 2023, tied for the tenth most to date on record.

Sporadic thunderstorm chances continue over the next several days, but beneficial rains look to unfortunately stay away from the state. Highs remain in the 70s and 80s over the next seven days, but a longer stretch of 90s is possible late next week into the end of the month. Looks like the air conditioner will put in some overtime again!

_______________________________________________

D.J.'s Extended Twin Cities Forecast

THURSDAY: Isolated shower/storm. Wake up 66. High 85. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind SW 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: A few PM storms around. Wake up 66. High 86. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind SW 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny with a northwest breeze. Wake up 64. High 84. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NW 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Rain mainly northern half of MN. Wake up 62. High 81. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind W 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Passing shower or two possible. Wake up 59. High 78. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind NW 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix. Warming back up. Wake up 58. High 83. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind W 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A few afternoon clouds. Wake up 63. High 87. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind E 5-10 mph.

_______________________________________________

Minneapolis Weather Almanac And Sun Data

July 13th

*Length Of Day: 15 hours, 19 minutes, and 21 seconds

*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday: 1 minute and 29 seconds

*When Do We Drop Below 15 Hours Of Sunlight? July 24th (14 hours, 59 minutes, 22 seconds)

*When Are Sunrises After 6 AM? August 2nd (6:00 AM)

*When Are Sunsets At/Before 8:30 PM? August 8th (8:30 PM)

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

July 13th

1933: An intense heat wave affects Grand Marais with a high of 90, extremely rare for that location. Most of Minnesota would exceed 100 degrees on this date.

1890: A tornado hits Lake Gervais north of St. Paul. People rush from St. Paul to help victims and look for souvenirs. One reporter notes that 'nearly everyone who returned from the disaster last evening came laden with momentoes (sic) denoting the cyclone's fury.'

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

At least scattered areas of showers and storms are expected across much of the eastern two-thirds of the nation (mainly the Rockies eastward) on Thursday. Some of these storms could be severe, especially from the Northeast to the Ohio Valley and in the Plains. Meanwhile, the southern/southwestern heat wave continues.

Areas of heavy rain will continue to be possible in the mid to lower Mississippi Valley and in the Northeast through the end of the work week, with at least 2-4" of rain for some locations.

_______________________________________________

Gulf of Mexico Warmth Breaks Records

More from Eye on the Tropics: "The Gulf of Mexico – the land-fringed head of hurricane alley along whose edge some 16 million Americans live – is observing its warmest start to a year since satellite records began in 1981. The exceptional marine heat is driving up nighttime lows from South Florida to Texas and contributing to oppressive summer heat indices, including a record 31 consecutive days of heat indices over 100 degrees Fahrenheit in Miami. The environmental impacts of such an intense marine heatwave are far-reaching – from extreme coral bleaching stressing important reef ecosystems to decreasing oxygen levels for marine life, leading to large hypoxic episodes, dead zones, and fish kills."

Fla. heat wave may be a harbinger of harsh summer for ocean life

More from E&E News: "After the heat index soared past 108 degrees Fahrenheit for the third consecutive day in Miami on Tuesday, Brian McNoldy had only one word to describe the record-breaking temperatures: "outlandish." "And there's really not much sign of a break coming," said McNoldy, a senior research associate with the University of Miami's Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric and Earth Science. Even in a state known for its hot weather, the unprecedented marine heat wave has scientists worried about not only how humans will fare but what will become of Florida's prized corals, which have experienced precipitous declines in recent decades. Researchers have long warned that hot summer waters are potentially devastating to coral reefs."

Extreme heat prompts first-ever Amazon delivery driver strike

More from Grist: "Heat waves can delay flights and melt airplane tarmac, but Amazon won't let them hinder Prime deliveries. Extreme heat and unsafe working conditions under the merchant giant have now spurred drivers to unionize. In Southern California, 84 delivery drivers joined the International Brotherhood of Teamsters and negotiated the first union contract among any Amazon workers in the country. And since June 24, these workers have been on an indefinite strike. Amazon's requirement of drivers to make up to 400 stops per day, even when temperatures exceed 100 degrees Fahrenheit, can make operating one of those ubiquitous gray and blue vans a particularly hazardous occupation. Raj Singh, a driver, knows that only too well."

_______________________________________________

Thanks for checking in and have a great day!

- D.J. Kayser