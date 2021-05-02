GREEN BAY, Wis. — A spokesperson for a Wisconsin casino says an undetermined number of people have been shot at the casino.
The Oneida Casino in Green Bay tweeted Saturday there was an active shooter at the casino. Bobbi Webster, a spokesperson, said Saturday evening that she didn't have information on how many were shot or their conditions. She said she also did not have confirmation that anyone had been arrested.
Green Bay police and the Brown County Sheriff's Office told The Associated Press they have no details on the casino incident.
Webster cited Oneida police and casino security for her information. She said people were being cleared out of the casino and nearby properties.
