BEIJING — China will impose sanctions on U.S. companies including Boeing and Lockheed Martin for supplying weapons to rival Taiwan, a foreign ministry spokesman said Monday.
Raytheon also will be affected, said the spokesman, Zhao Lijian. He gave no details of what penalties might be imposed or when.
China and Taiwan split during a civil war in 1949 and have no diplomatic relations. Beijing claims the democratically led island as part of the communist mainland's territory and has threatened to invade.
"In order to safeguard national interests, China decided to impose sanctions on the American companies that were involved in arms sales to Taiwan," Zhao said at a regular news briefing.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Germany's Bayer to buy US gene therapy specialist AskBio
German health care company Bayer said Monday it is buying Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, a U.S.-based firm specializing in gene therapy, in a deal worth up to $4 billion.
World
Australia protests Qatar airport's exams of women passengers
Australia on Monday condemned Qatar authorities' treatment of female passengers on a flight to Sydney who were subjected to internal examinations after a newborn baby was found abandoned at a Doha airport.
World
Thai Parliament meets to debate political protest tensions
Thailand's Parliament began a special session Monday that was called to address tensions as pro-democracy protests draw students and other demonstrators into the streets almost daily demanding the prime minister's resignation and other reforms.
World
Spokesman: China to sanction US arms suppliers to Taiwan
China will impose sanctions on U.S. companies including Boeing and Lockheed Martin for supplying weapons to rival Taiwan, a foreign ministry spokesman said Monday.
World
Australian judge orders policeman to stand trial for murder
An Australian judge on Monday ordered a police officer to stand trial for murder over the killing of an Indigenous man who was shot three times in an Outback township last year.