CALGARY, Alberta — Spokane Chiefs forward Adam Beckman was selected the Western Hockey League player of the year Thursday.
Beckman, from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, was the lone player to crack the 100-point mark with 48 goals and 59 assists in 63 games. The 19-year-old Minnesota prospect is the first Chiefs player to win the award since Ray Whitney in 1991.
The Wild selected Beckman in the third round last summer.
