For the past six years, Martin Ludden has been at the helm of SPNN, the community media and technology center that helps community members learn to use the tools of television and film to tell their own stories and gain job skills.

Now it's time for someone else to take the wheel, he said. Ludden plans to step down as executive director this summer, after helping SPNN find and install its next leader.

Why now?

"During the latter end of COVID lockdowns, it was clear to me to step aside. It's time to make some room for somebody else," Ludden said.

For an organization with the goal of empowering and including people not used to having a seat at the leadership table, Ludden said SPNN has since the 2020 murder of George Floyd been working to create internally the inclusion it promotes.

Inclusion and empowering people of color is "a huge part of our mission," Ludden said. "But our staff of color have not felt as safe or as heard as we want them to be."

An Army veteran and former staff member for Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Ludden said he's worked to diversify SPNN's revenue sources as cable television fees — which have traditionally funded community access programs — have declined.

Under Ludden's guidance, SPNN launched new documentary programs, such as New Angle, Fresh Vantage and Spotlight Shorts. He also helped build the organization's infrastructure, including launching a paid family leave program, upgrading technology and facilities and overseeing a comprehensive review of SPNN's policies and community impact.

"Martin has been a champion for amplifying diverse voices and providing opportunities for countless individuals at SPNN," documentary filmmaker and video producer Adrian Wilson said in a statement. "His unwavering commitment to fostering an inclusive and equitable media landscape has been truly remarkable."

SPNN has formed a search committee and plans to hire a new executive director by June. Ludden said he expects to stay at SPNN through late June to help ease the new director's transition.

"Martin's work as executive director has co-created space for so many of us to learn, connect, and grow through SPNN," board president Wesley Farrow said in a statement. "The equity-driven progress of the recent past can be heard in the voices, experienced in the leadership, and felt in the stories of all those who consider themselves part of the SPNN family."

Those interested in applying for the job can view the job description and apply here.