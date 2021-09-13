NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., up $1.80 to $39.94.

The Biden administration is providing $482 million to aviation industry manufacturers to help avert job or pay cuts in the pandemic.

Itamar Medical Ltd., up $9.61 to $30.25.

Zoll Medical is buying the medical device and digital health company for $538 million.

Regenxbio Inc., up $10.32 to $43.40.

The biotechnology company is collaborating with AbbVie on eye-condition treatments.

Dynavax Technologies Corp., down $2.81 to $14.74.

Britain canceled an order for 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from the biotechnology company's partner Valneva.

TransUnion, down $2.52 to $120.71.

The credit reporting company is buying data services company Neustar for $3.1 billion.

Hess Corp. up $3.62 to $71.39.

Oil and gas prices rose and helped lift energy company stocks.

Dexcom Inc., down $8.95 to $540.43.

Chief operating officer Quentin Blackford is resigning.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd., up 1 cent to $68.55.

Kansas City Southern has accepted a $31 billion buyout bid from the railroad.