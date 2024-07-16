Minneapolis rarely renames its streets after living people, but the city made an exception on Tuesday as a stretch of Plymouth Avenue on the city's North Side was rechristened as Spike Moss Way in honor of an activist who spent decades working to improve the lives of its Black citizens.

Harry "Spike" Moss, 78, fought for racial justice for decades, becoming one of the most well-known and outspoken activists in the city's history. Members of the community turned out in droves for the renaming ceremony, joined by local officials who spoke of Moss's importance in the local fight for civil rights. Some 300 people were on hand near the intersection of Newton Ave. and the newly rechristened street, in the heart of the neighborhood where his efforts were focused on improving.

"What he represents is fairness, and that what one person has, everyone should have," north Minneapolis resident J.R. Robinson said.

Longtime activist Spike Moss stood underneath "Spike Moss Way," a section of the 2100 block of, Plymouth Avenue North in Minneapolis, renamed to honor Moss for his many years as an activist.

The city intentionally renamed the street "Way" instead of "Street" in order to pay tribute to The Way Community Center, which Moss helped found in 1966. The center became a popular community gathering space for Black youth. A young Prince was a regular.

Speakers credited Moss with a crucial role in desegregating the Minneapolis Fire Department, and advocating for an increase in hiring of Black police officers.

Attorney General Keith Ellison, who spoke at the ceremony, said he thinks Moss inspired an "uncountable" number of people to become leaders — including himself. They've been friends since Ellison was a law student, the attorney general said.

Former Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said that Moss was vocal both about supporting good policing and protesting police brutality.In particular, Arradondo commended Moss for the five years he served as a leader on the city's Police Community Relations Council, which Moss first joined in 2003.

In his own comments to the crowd, Moss thanked everyone he worked with and protested alongside.

"To this community: everything I did for you was love," Moss said.

Moss said he was proud for his work mentoring Rashad Cobb, the twin brother of slain motorist Ricky Cobb, who was shot and killed by a Minnesota state trooper during a traffic stop in 2023. During his comments, Moss told Rashad Cobb that, "you're next," encouraging Cobb to continue his own work as an activist.

Following the speeches and performances, Moss made his way to the commemorative street sign. Many North Side residents went up to him for a selfie. "I am totally overwhelmed," Moss said.



