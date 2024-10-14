Spike Lee's 1st trip, Michael Jordan's welcome to newcomers and more from basketball Hall of Fame

''I got to take a picture with Larry Bird, standing between Larry and Artis Gilmore,'' Lee said. ''I got into a fake argument with Dick Bavetta. He called a ‘T' on me and pulled a whistle out of his pocket and blew it. Dick Bavetta and I go way, way back. He's from Brooklyn, too, so we got that love, but it was just great seeing all these guys. I see them in action sitting courtside.''