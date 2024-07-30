CINCINNATI — Carson Spiers allowed one hit in five scoreless innings in his return from the injured list, and the Cincinnati Reds homered three times in a 7-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Monday night.

Cubs reliever Nate Pearson and manager Craig Counsell were ejected in the eighth inning after Pearson hit Tyler Stephenson in the helmet, one pitch after he allowed a homer to Jeimer Candelario. Stephenson took exception to the beaning while being partially restrained by catcher Miguel Amaya.

Pearson was ejected following a discussion by the umpires, and Counsell was tossed after he came out to argue.

TJ Friedl hit a three-run homer for the Reds and Will Benson hit a two-run shot, his career-best 12th of the season. Both came against Cubs starter Jameson Taillon (7-6), a possible trade target for contending clubs, who allowed a season-high six earned runs in 4 1/3 innings. His ERA rose from 2.96 to 3.35.

Ian Happ's first-inning single was the Cubs' only hit off Spiers (4-2), who retired his final 12 batters in his first start since July 12. He had been sidelined with a right shoulder impingement.

Friedl's homer in the fifth made it 6-0. It was his first longball since June 14 after he missed 25 games with a right hamstring strain.

Four Reds relievers finished a three-hitter. Chicago's Michael Busch homered off Buck Farmer in the ninth.

TRAINERS ROOM

Cubs: RHP Adbert Alzolay (right flexor strain) didn't recover well from his start on Tuesday and will return to Chicago to be evaluated by doctors.

Reds: RHP Yosver Zulueta was optioned to Triple-A Louisville to make room for Spiers.

UP NEXT

Left-hander Justin Steele (2-4, 3.08 ERA) goes for the Cubs against the Reds' Frankie Montas (4-8, 5.01).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb