DETROIT — Spencer Torkelson and Andy Ibañez homered, and the Detroit Tigers beat the San Diego Padres 3-1 on Sunday to avoid a weekend sweep.

Alex Faedo (2-4), who entered with a 6.98 ERA, pitched six shutout innings for Detroit. The right-hander allowed one hit and walked four.

Beau Brieske and Jason Foley each worked an inning before Alex Lange pitched a rainy ninth for his 17th save. With runners on second and third, Lange retired Gary Sánchez on a fly ball to center for the final out.

Detroit was outscored 19-7 in the first two games of the series.

San Diego right-hander Joe Musgrove (9-3) lost for the first time since May 20, a span of 10 starts. He permitted three runs and seven hits in six innings.

The Tigers jumped in front when Torkelson connected for his 15th homer in the first inning. Ibañez connected on the first pitch of the third, and Kerry Carpenter added an RBI single later in the inning.

Detroit turned three double plays in the first six innings, allowing Faedo to pitch around his walks.

Sánchez made it 3-1 with an RBI single against Brieske in the seventh.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Tigers: DH Miguel Cabrera was out of the lineup for a day game after a rain-delayed night game. Cabrera has hit safely in 20 of his last 29 games, batting .330 with a homer and 10 RBIs.

UP NEXT

Padres: RHP Yu Darvish (7-6, 4.36 ERA) starts Monday in the opener of a three-game series at Pittsburgh. RHP Quinn Priester (0-1, 11.81 ERA) goes for the Pirates.

Tigers: Host the San Francisco Giants on Monday to make up a game that was rained out on April 16. LHP Tarik Skubal (0-1, 5.25 ERA) is scheduled to face San Francisco RHP Ross Stripling (0-3, 5.92 ERA).

