A speeding motorcyclist crashed on a Duluth road Monday morning and died, officials said.
The wreck occurred about 8:30 a.m. on W. Arrowhead Road between Kenwood Avenue and Rice Lake Road, police said.
Leo Buxbaum, 20, of Duluth, lost control, hit a vehicle and then a pole, according to police. Buxbaum died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet, police said.
