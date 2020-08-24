A speeding boater struck a docked boat on a western Minnesota lake and killed a man on the parked vessel, authorities in Otter Tail County said Monday.

The wreck occurred midafternoon Saturday along the eastern shore of Otter Tail Lake, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Killed in the crash was Neil Baker, 52, of Elysian, Minn., according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The operator of the speeding boat, 72-year-old Charles Gramith, of Roseville, remains jailed Monday on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide.

Sheriff’s Lt. Lieutenant Keith Van Dyke said his office is investigating whether Gramith was impaired by either of drugs or alcohol. Van Dyke said further details will be disclosed once charges are filed.

According to the Sheriff’s Office:

Baker had just returned to his dock after he and several family members had been out on the water. All but Baker and his wife got off the boat while the couple remained aboard “organizing its contents and securing it to the dock,” a Sheriff’s Office statement read.

Gramith, who has property next to the Bakers’, struck the parked boat “at a high rate of speed” and sent the couple into the water, the statement continued.

Neighbors gave aid to Baker before emergency responders arrived and pronounced him dead at the scene. His wife was not hurt.

Authorities have yet to say whether Baker died from the impact or drowned.