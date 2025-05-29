Special Tony for educators goes to NYC high school teacher who urges students to 'step out the box'

NEW YORK — The special Tony Award that honors educators is going to a New York public high school teacher who shows how theater skills can apply to a career in the arts — and also far away from it.
''My platform is career focused,'' says Gary Edwin Robinson. ''So, as I am working with my students, it's always, ‘How is theater going to help develop you in whatever area you're going into?'''
Robinson, head of the Theatre Arts Program at Boys and Girls High School in Brooklyn, will receive the 2025 Excellence in Theatre Education Award on June 8 at the Tony Awards in New York City.
''I love what I do, and I get up and I go to work every morning and I go to the theater. It's a black box theater and the theater just happens to be in a school, but it's theater to me. There's no distinction,'' he told The Associated Press ahead of the announcement.
Robinson teaches five drama classes a day, offering an average of 95-100 students a three-year sequence of 45-minute parts. ''My thing is ‘Go explore and find yourself in this thing called theater,''' he says.
Year one is teaching the foundations of theater arts and performing. ''I encourage my students every time they come to class to step out the box, explore, try something new today.''
Year two is more text-based, as students explore playwriting and do character analysis. The third year pulls it all together at the school's black box theater.
Even if a student is poised for a life in athletics, Robinson says theater skills can help: Theater can make you a better communicator and can even help when you do commercial endorsements.