FAIRBORN, Ohio — Kahliel Spear's 27 points helped Robert Morris defeat Wright State 80-59 on Thursday night.
Spear added five rebounds, three steals, and three blocks for the Colonials (3-5). Josh Corbin scored 15 points while going 5 of 11 (5 for 8 from distance), and added eight rebounds and three steals. Enoch Cheeks shot 5 for 14, including 0 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points, while adding five rebounds and six assists.
The Raiders (5-3) were led in scoring by Tim Finke, who finished with 18 points and two steals. Trey Calvin added 10 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Rand scores 13, Milwaukee beats Green Bay 81-67
Ahmad Rand's 13 points helped Milwaukee defeat Green Bay 81-67 on Thursday night to open Horizon League play.
Sports
Jordan Martinook has hat trick, Hurricanes beat Blues 6-4
Jordan Martinook had a hat trick to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the St. Louis Blues 6-4 on Thursday night.
Sports
Branden Carlson, Utah race past No. 4 Arizona 81-66
Branden Carlson scored 22 points and Utah handed No. 4 Arizona its first loss of the season, 81-66 on Thursday night in the Pac-12 opener for both teams.
Sports
Mount St. Mary's takes down Saint Peter's 73-58
Jalen Benjamin's 28 points helped Mount St. Mary's defeat Saint Peter's 73-58 on Thursday night.
Gophers
Where will Gophers go bowling? Think Pinstripe or Music City
Randy Johnson's College Football Insider: The bowl outlook is complicated, and will be resolved Sunday. Here's a look at how it could shake out for the Gophers, and how they factor into a handful of scenarios.