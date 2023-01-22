GREEN BAY, Wis. — Kahliel Spear scored 19 points and Robert Morris cruised to a 72-38 victory over Green Bay on Saturday night.
Spear added six rebounds for the Colonials (9-12, 4-6 Horizon League). Enoch Cheeks scored 13 points with eight assists and four steals.
Randy Tucker scored 11 points to lead the Phoenix (2-19, 1-9), who have lost 11 straight. He added seven rebounds. Clarence Cummings III and Jack Rose both scored six.
NEXT UP
Robert Morris plays Friday against Detroit Mercy at home, and Green Bay visits Northern Kentucky on Thursday.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Mobley scores career-high 38, powers Cavs over Bucks 114-102
There have been flashes of brilliance from Evan Mobley, tantalizing moments that convinced the Cavaliers he'll dominate.
Sports
Scheifele, Hellebuyck carry Jets past Senators, 5-1
Mark Scheifele scored twice and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 25 shots in the Winnipeg Jets' 5-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night.
Sports
Rybakina beats Swiatek, Ostapenko tops Gauff in Australia
There will not be a showdown between Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff at the Australian Open. Instead, it will be the players who beat them Sunday — reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina and 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko — who face off for a semifinal berth.
Sports
Carter Hart makes 30 saves as Flyers defeat Red Wings 2-1
The Philadelphia Flyers are desperately trying to play their way back into the NHL playoff race. Meanwhile, the Detroit Red Wings are slowly playing their way out of postseason contention.
Sports
Hurts, Eagles pound Giants early, coast to NFC title game
Jalen Hurts erased lingering doubts about the state of his right shoulder by throwing two touchdown passes and running for a score during a dominant first half, and the Philadelphia Eagles overwhelmed the New York Giants 38-7 on Saturday night in an NFC divisional playoff game.