The St. Paul Chamber Orchestra and Minneapolis' newly renovated Capri Theater have canceled plans for an outdoor performance that had been scheduled for Thursday at the new Plaza @ the Capri because of concerns about gunfire in the area.

"This decision has been made out of concern for the safety of the audience attending the outdoor performance, as well as the staff and artists involved, after shots were fired near the Capri midday on Monday, May 24," the two organizations said in a news release. "There were no injuries or fatalities, but bullets hit the PCYC building adjacent to the Capri, as well as several cars parked nearby. This incident follows a recent sharp increase in gun violence in north Minneapolis and other areas of the Twin Cities."

In the release, James Scott, director of the Capri, which is at 2027 W. Broadway, was quoted as saying, "Both of our organizations are concerned about the intense escalation of gun violence in our treasured Northside community. We've never before had to cancel an event at the Capri out of concern for the safety of our audience, artists and employees, and we are deeply saddened to do so now."

The outdoor performance may be rescheduled down the line, the groups said. The June 3 performance was planned as one of four outdoor SPCO performances in June. The remaining three — at Mears Park and Como Lake in St. Paul and Lake Harriet in Minneapolis — will proceed as scheduled.