SPARTA, Wis. — The victim of a fatal shooting in Sparta has been identified as a local man.
Anthony Koopman, 61, was shot Thursday about 1 a.m., according to police.
He was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
WEAU-TV reports police believe the shooting was an isolated incident and that the general public is not in danger. There's no word on a possible suspect. T
he Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting in the case.
