Get ready for the return of Sparky. Because the St. Paul Como Park Zoo's seal and sea lion exhibit and habitat has been undergoing a $20 million redesign, the decades-old Sparky show has been on hiatus since Labor Day 2017. But the new habitat, called Como Harbor, will finally be done this spring with more space and saltwater for the sea mammals and underwater viewing windows for visitors. The venerable Sparky show will return in a new shaded amphitheater this summer, according to zoo officials. With translation help from senior zookeeper Allison Jungheim, here's what star performer Sparky had to say:

Seal or sea lion?

I'm a sea lion. We're both in the same family of pinnipeds but sea lions have external ear flaps and very large front flippers and we can move upright on land instead of just sliding on our bellies.

Preferred pronoun?

She/her. Before becoming Sparky VII, I was known as Subee, because I'm so sweet, and also because they used honey to treat a shark bite on my flipper when I was rescued in California.

How old are you and how much do you weigh?

I'm 12 and I weigh about 200 pounds. I'm a big girl.

Relationship status

Single. But I have a roommate.

Favorite food

Herring. Also capelin.

Favorite trick

We call them behaviors at the zoo. But I like doing porpoise jumps in and out of the water. It's fun to do and lets me burn off some energy.

Why do you like performing?

I do it for the fish. But I also enjoy the mental stimulation and the applause. I'm comfortable being on stage.

Sea lion breath?

Fishy.