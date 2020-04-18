LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Sparks selected Miami forward Beatrice Mompremier on Friday with their first pick in the 2020 WNBA draft, the 20th overall selection.

The Sparks then selected Leonie Fiebich, a forward from Germany, at No. 22 and guard Tynice Martin of West Virginia at No. 34.

The 6-foot-4 Mompremier is a Miami native who played her first two college seasons at Baylor before transferring to Miami, where she averaged 16.8 points and 9.8 rebounds last season. She averaged 16.7 points and 12.2 rebounds as a junior.

Mompremier entered college as an accomplished post player but worked hard to develop an all-around game, Miami coach Katie Meier told the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

"I don't think she's locked in to just one position," Meier said. "She can stretch it. … She can initiate a fast break off the bounce, off a rebound. She can play very fast if she needs to. She can run a half-court set."

Projected to be a low first-round to high second-round selection in the 12-team draft, Mompremier likely fell to No. 20 because she missed 13 games last season with a foot injury.

She led Miami High to a pair of state titles, earning Florida's Gatorade player of the year each season.

Fiebich is a 6-4 wing who has national team experience in Germany. She has played professionally for Wasserburg.

Martin is a 5-10 guard who averaged 15.3 points and 4.4 rebounds per game during four seasons with the Mountaineers. She was an All-Big 12 selection each season.

The Sparks announced Friday after the draft that the club signed 6-1 forward Dominique McBryde of Arizona to a training camp contract. McBryde shot 51% from the field and 40% on 3-pointers during her senior season.

