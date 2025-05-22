Sparks has been making music for more than half a century. They see no reason to retire

RUSSELL: We're happy with the younger following and really diverse following also that Sparks has. It's just kind of reassuring to us that what we're doing is connecting in a modern way to younger people and really diverse sorts of people as well. And so that's almost the most satisfying thing. Obviously, we're happy that we have fans that have stuck with us from Day 1 and that they're still there. But then having new fans that are kind of coming with a different reference point to what Sparks is — with some of the older fans, it's like, ''That was the golden era,'' or whatever, but the younger fans don't have those reference points in a really healthy way, we think. And so, from the last few years of albums that we've had, those for them are the golden era of Sparks and right now is the golden era.