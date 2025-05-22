Sparks has been making music for more than half a century. They see no reason to retire

LOS ANGELES — They've spent more than half a century together as bandmates, putting out dozens of records. But brothers Ron and Russell Mael — the duo behind the art-pop band Sparks — have no intention of retiring anytime soon.
The band's sound has been ever-evolving since its inception. Ron, 79, and Russell, 76, view resisting any impulse to remain the same or rest on a previous record's success as a central priority. Ahead of the release of ''Mad!,'' their 28th studio album, on Friday, as well as an upcoming tour, the pair spoke with The Associated Press about why they keep working, not waiting for inspiration to strike and why it's been so meaningful for younger generations to find their music. The interview has been edited for clarity and brevity.
AP: Talk about how you approach making new music after all of these years.
RUSSELL: After 28 albums, the challenge is just trying to find new ways to kind of retain the universe that Sparks has created, but to obviously try to make it fresh for people that have been following the band for a long time. And the other thing is also just to try to make an album that maybe doesn't sound like it's from a band with a 28-album-long history, so that if someone were to pick up the new ''Mad!'' album, and this was the first exposure they had to Sparks, that it would be as poignant and provocative in all sorts of ways as anything we've done in our past.
AP: You both grew up in Los Angeles during a pivotal time for rock music but moved to the U.K. early on in your careers for a bit. Do you feel like your surroundings inform your creative process?
RON: When we first started out, we had never even been to Europe or anywhere. But we kind of pretended like we were a British band because that was the music that we really responded to. And we always kind of liked bands that had an image. LA bands, in general — at the time we were starting — an image was something that ran counter to musical integrity. And we always thought that was ridiculous. So, we kind of were in general just really attracted to British bands.
Other than a few things like The Beach Boys and that sort of thing, in general, we weren't influenced by LA bands at all.
AP: Have you given much thought to why you make so much music?