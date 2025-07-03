Wires

Spanish police say Liverpool player Diogo Jota and his brother have been killed in a car accident in Spain

The Associated Press
July 3, 2025 at 8:44AM

MADRID — Spanish police say Liverpool player Diogo Jota and his brother have been killed in a car accident in Spain.

