Spanish opposition party rallies tens of thousands of protesters in Madrid

The Associated Press
June 8, 2025 at 7:29PM

MADRID — Spain's opposition party staged a protest in Madrid that drew tens of thousands of attendees on Sunday, calling for the resignation of socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and demanding new elections.

The Popular Party organized the rally with the slogan ‘Mafia or democracy,' in response to alleged corruption scandals involving Sanchez's political allies and family.

Sanchez is being corralled by a series of legal cases — all still in the investigative phase — that have focused on a former member of his Cabinet as well as his wife and, most recently, his brother.

