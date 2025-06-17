Spanish-language journalist who documents immigration raids detained for ICE after protest arrest

A Spanish-language journalist known for documenting immigration raids could face deportation proceedings after police arrested him on charges of obstructing officers and unlawful assembly as he was covering a weekend protest outside Atlanta.
Mario Guevara, who fled El Salvador two decades ago and built a large following as an independent journalist covering immigration in the Atlanta area, was broadcasting live on social media Saturday at a protest in DeKalb County when officers arrested him.
The video shows Guevara standing on a sidewalk with other journalists, filming police in riot gear walking through a parking lot, before he stepped into the street as officers approached.
''I'm a member of the media, officer,'' Guevara tells a police officer right before he's arrested. The video shows Guevara wearing a bright red shirt under a protective vest with ''PRESS'' printed across his chest.
Guevara was jailed in DeKalb County, which includes parts of Atlanta, on charges of obstructing police, unlawful assembly and improperly entering a roadway. His attorney, Giovanni Diaz, said a judge granted Guevara bond on Monday, but he was kept in jail after Immigration and Customs Enforcement placed an extra 48-hour hold on him.
''He's not a legal permanent resident, but he has authorization to remain and work in the United States,'' Diaz said in a phone interview, adding that Guevara has an adult son who is a U.S. citizen and an application pending for his green card.
If ICE agents take custody of Guevara, Diaz said, his case would move to federal immigration court for potential deportation proceedings.
Diaz insisted that Guevara has a strong case for being allowed to stay in the U.S. But he said that President Donald Trump's aggressive approach to immigration enforcement has added ''another level of anxiety.''