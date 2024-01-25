MADRID — Former Spanish soccer president Luis Rubiales will face trial for kissing forward Jenni Hermoso without her consent at the Women's World Cup, an investigative judge said on Thursday.

Judge Francisco de Jorge ruled that his probe points to Rubiales' kiss ''being unconsented and carried out unilaterally and in a surprising fashion,'' the court said.

State prosecutors have accused Rubiales of sexual assault and for allegedly coercing Hermoso, along with former Spain coach Jorge Vilda and two other federation officials, to publicly support him in the public backlash against him.

Despite initially claiming he was the victim of a campaign led by ''false feminists,'' Rubiales eventually resigned from his post for his behavior in the World Cup awards ceremony in Sydney in August. He has denied any wrongdoing.

The trial date will be determined.

