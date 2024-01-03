The secret ingredients for a simple yet impressive dinner may already be in your freezer: frozen phyllo dough and frozen spinach (lots of it) for the savory Greek pie spanakopita.

First, let's dispel the notion that phyllo is difficult. Disregard those fussy instructions in most recipes; phyllo is actually more forgiving than they make it sound. The only trick is to thaw it in the refrigerator at least a day ahead. Then judiciously brush melted butter or olive oil over several layers as you place them, one at a time, on top of a filling for a flaky, golden crust. No rolling pins, no messy flour.

Second, this time of year, frozen spinach is tastier and far more nutritious than fresh. Flash-frozen as soon as it's picked, it retains its flavor and vitamins. Spinach from California has spent days traveling from the field, to the warehouse, to the grocer's shelf, to our refrigerators. (It can lose 90% of its nutrients within 48 hours of being picked.)

Spanakopita makes a wonderful main dish and, when cut into small triangles, a fine party appetizer or first course. This time of year, it's a great way to use up staples as you clear your freezer. Feel free to vary the combination. Mix in other frozen veggies (peas, corn, carrots) with the spinach. Try swapping out the feta for a milder chèvre and the Parmesan for aged Gouda. Experiment with the seasonings, too. Add a little za'atar or cumin, a few red pepper flakes — whatever you like and have on hand.

This simple, rustic pie checks a lot of boxes: It's versatile, elegant, delicious, vegetarian, dinner party-worthy and yet easy enough for a Tuesday night.

Spanakopita

Serves 4 to 6.

This classic Greek pie is easy and impressive. Just be sure to thoroughly thaw the spinach and squeeze out all the excess water. It may be baked ahead, kept in the refrigerator, then reheated on low before serving. It makes a simple dinner or festive appetizer. From Beth Dooley.

• 3 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

• 1 c. finely chopped onion

• 5 scallions, trimmed and finely chopped

• 2 cloves garlic, minced

• 4 (10-oz.) pkg. frozen spinach, thoroughly thawed, water squeezed out

• Coarse salt and black pepper

• 2 eggs

• 1 c. crumbled feta (about 5 oz.)

• 1/2 c. grated Parmesan (about 2 oz.)

• 1/2 c. chopped parsley

• 1 tsp. dried oregano

• 1/2 c. (1 stick) unsalted butter, melted (or extra-virgin olive oil)

• 8 to 10 sheets frozen phyllo dough, thawed and halved horizontally

Directions

Film a large, deep saucepan with the oil and set over medium heat. Add the onion, scallions and garlic, and cook, stirring, until the vegetables are softened, about 3 minutes. Stir in the spinach and continue cooking until the liquid has evaporated, about 3 to 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Remove and allow to cool to room temperature. Transfer to a large bowl and stir in the eggs, feta and Parmesan cheeses, and oregano.

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

Lightly grease a deep 9-inch pan or skillet with butter. Lay a half-sheet of the phyllo in the pan; brush with the melted butter. Repeat 7 to 9 times to form a crust. Spread the spinach evenly over the phyllo. Brush one half-sheet of phyllo with butter and lay on top of the filling, butter side up, and repeat with the remaining sheets of phyllo.

Bake until the crust is golden and the filling is bubby and hot, about 50 to 60 minutes. Slice and serve.

Beth Dooley is the author of "The Perennial Kitchen." Find her at bethdooleyskitchen.com.