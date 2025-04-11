Spain's prime minister visits China to strengthen ties with Trump's top tariff target

MADRID — Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is visiting China on Friday, his third trip to the country in two years as his government seeks to boost investment from the Asian giant amid global economic uncertainty caused by a chaotic U.S. tariff policy.
Sánchez met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and was expected to meet as well as business leaders from several Chinese companies, many of which produce electric batteries or renewable energy technologies.
The visit comes at a complex moment for Europe and China. The tariffs announced last week — and then paused — by U.S. President Donald Trump could mean that the European Union pursues more trade with China — the world's third-largest consumer market after the United States and the EU. There is also growing concern in the EU about China flooding the bloc with discounted goods as a result of U.S. tariffs, which would hurt European producers.
Sánchez's government has said that EU-member Spain wants to expand its economic ties with China.
''A trade war favors no one. We all will lose,'' Sánchez said after meeting with Vietnamese leaders in Hanoi on Thursday, where he signed commercial agreements ahead of his visit to Beijing.
Spain's government spokeswoman Pilar Alegría said earlier this week that Sánchez's trip ''has special importance" and is an opportunity to "diversify markets'' — Spain could see as much as 80% of its exports to the U.S. impacted by Trump's tariffs.
Warnings from Washington
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called out Spain for its move toward China, saying on Tuesday that Spain — or any country that tries to get closer to China — would be ''cutting their own throat'' because Chinese manufacturers will be looking to dump goods that they can't sell in the U.S.