Spain's prime minister says a problem in Europe's grid caused Iberian power outage, but cause still being investigated

The Associated Press
April 28, 2025 at 4:38PM

BARCELONA, Spain — Spain's prime minister says a problem in Europe's grid caused Iberian power outage, but cause still being investigated.

