Spain's prime minister asks nation for forgiveness after high court investigates a close confidant

MADRID — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on Thursday asked the nation for forgiveness after a close confidant in his Socialist Party was put under investigation for his alleged participation in a kickback scheme.
The damaging case is the latest legal scandal — none of which have gone beyond the preliminary investigation phase — that have dogged Sánchez's inner party circle and his family for the past year. Sánchez himself hasn't been accused of any wrongdoing.
¨I want to ask forgiveness to the public because the Socialist Party and myself as its general secretary not should have trusted him," he said, referring to Socialist lawmaker Santos Cerdán.
Sánchez spoke hours after Spain's Supreme Court said that Cerdán is suspected of being involved in an alleged kickback scheme for government contracts. It was part of an ongoing investigation that already had pointed to the participation of another former minister in Sánchez's government.
Cerdán was the Socialist Party's No. 3 official until he resigned from that post on Thursday.
''I have known Santos Cerdán since 2011 ... and worked arm in arm with him,'' he said, adding that no matter what happens in the court case ''this is an enormous disappointment.''
Speaking at the Socialist Party headquarters in Madrid, Sánchez repeatedly asked Spaniards for forgiveness and said that he had learned of the corruption charges against Cerdán only hours before. Sánchez said that Cerdán is defending his innocence.
The public act of contrition by Sánchez comes around 14 months after he took five days off to consider his political future when a judge launched an investigation into his wife, Begoña Gómez, for alleged influence peddling. Instead of resigning, he said he would fight on and denounced what he called a ''smear campaign'' by media outlets aligned with right-wing political leanings.